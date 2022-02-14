15 Black-Owned Etsy Shops for Book Lovers and Readers

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Who doesn’t love finding new bookish goods to buy on Etsy? I know I do. As the Black book community grows with more influencers, bloggers, book clubs and authors, there is a growing need for book-related items that reflect our culture. I am a sucker for a cute planner, and for most of my life I’ve only had the option to choose between abstract art, animals, or black silhouettes. At the time, those were the only options for me because it wasn’t common to see Black girls’ faces on journals and planners, let along coffee mugs and bookmarks.

However, I am thankful for living in the time that I am in now. There are so many talented Black creatives that are constantly creating art and goods that reflect Black culture. It feels amazing to have bookish items that reflect my personality and identity. I find so much joy when I’m around other Black bookworms and we all pull out our journals, mugs and washi tape. We collectively feel proud because our trinkets tell a little bit about us without us having to say anything.

These Etsy shop owners deserve to be acknowledged and celebrated throughout the year so please consider this list as the first step to supporting these talented creators. Enjoy these fun bookish items from Etsy.

The Black Like I Never Left shop offers handcrafted coasters and home accents. The Black Writer Coasters will surely spark conversations with your guests. $50

You’ll be the best book club host with these wine labels you can customize. The SewSoDef shop on Etsy handmakes all their goods, from planners and tote bags to bookmarks, T-shirts, and more. $6

For all you magical and kawaii lovers out there, the Adjtober Co. shop is stocked with plenty of Black magical girl bookish stationery, greeting cards, stickers, and more. Perfect for scrapbooking, decorating planners, and other bookish crafts, this Queens Of Rap washi tape will come in handy when Lil Kim drops her debut book. $4

Her She Me Creations has a shop dedicated to cultural book-related items such as bookmarks and mousepads. Their best-selling Book Journal has a vibrant design and it has a tracker inside to keep up with your book readings. $20

The Joyful Paper Co. prides itself on bridging creativity and happiness together. Stand out with these beautiful Ankara Women Headwrap bookmarks. These bookmarks are anything but boring. $5

The Trini Gee shop is a favorite in the Black bookish community. With so many beautiful items to choose from, it’s hard to pick just one. However, who can pass up a good book and this Brown Readers warm, plush blanket? $51+

The Weekend Store is your one-stop shop for all things travel and bookish. You will never lose your keys again with this Nikki Giovanni keychain. $14

The Brownskin Things shop creates and sells afrocentric artisian goods. This unique, brass Queen Zora bookmark is something you will cherish for years to come. $12

The Afroessence Boutique has a lot of beautiful one-of-a-kind items. These Afrocentric Cover Bookmarks are a great alternative to your traditional bookmarks. You can now keep your bookends crisp like new while showing off some personal style. $5

Looking to get cozy with some Black lit? Thoughtiana has several pillows of your favorite Black writers and activists for you decorate your home or office with. This Octavia Butler pillow is just what you need to get your creative juices flowing. $33

The Culture Ref prides itself on being a store that provides clothing and accessories that reflect Black culture. This Baldwinite tote bag will come in handy when you need to transport your books and other necessities during your commute. $30

Theologian nerds will get a kick out of this Hymm Lover enamel pin from Melanin Meanings. This shop sells thoughtful and creative accessories that you can use everyday. $10

If you are having trouble finding bookish items for masculine people, try this Black Men Read Too bookmark. Zella and Co. offers customers high quality prints, bookmarks and journals. $4

Bridgette Pride of Little Bridge Flair is a Black, queer artist and librarian and her shop is filled with Black literary-inspired trinkets that’s perfect for gifting and to decorate your nook. This bell hooks print would be a great addition to any home or office. $10

Cultured Kinfolk is a Black/BIPOC/Latine store that offers Black and POC vintage books and goods at affordable prices. This Toni Morrison print will serve as a reminded to never give up and you can place it almost anywhere. $2

This Zora Neale Hurston tee has the best quote on it. The Legend Influence store offers some of your favorite Black authors’ quotes on shirts, mugs and notebooks for you to enjoy. $25+

