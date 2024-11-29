Riot Headline The Best Black Friday Deals on Hardcovers and Paperbacks
Book Deals

The Best Black Friday Deals on eBooks

These are the best ebook deals to snap up this Black Friday, curated by the voracious readers at Book Riot.

Today's Featured Book Deals

In a Holidaze

$3.99

In a Holidaze by Christina Lauren
Legends & Lattes

$2.99

Legends & Lattes by Travis Baldree
How Fascism Works

$3.99

How Fascism Works by Jason Stanley
Parable of the Sower

$1.99

Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler
Part of Your World

$1.99

Part of Your World by Abby Jimenez
The Lies of Locke Lamora

$1.99

The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch
Hood Feminism

$2.99

Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall
The Cinnamon Bun Book Store

$0.99

The Cinnamon Bun Book Store by Laurie Gilmore
What You Are Looking For Is in the Library

$2.99

What You Are Looking For Is in the Library by Michiko Aoyama
Wintering

$2.99

Wintering by Katherine May
Finlay Donovan Is Killing It

$2.99

Finlay Donovan Is Killing It by Elle Cosimano
Severance

$2.99

Severance by Ling Ma
She Who Became the Sun

$2.99

She Who Became the Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan
Before I Let Go

$2.99

Before I Let Go by Kennedy Ryan
How High We Go in the Dark

$1.99

How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu
Her Majesty's Royal Coven

$2.99

Her Majesty's Royal Coven by Juno Dawson
Love in the Time of Serial Killers

$3.99

Love in the Time of Serial Killers by Alicia Thompson
The Mystery Writer

$2.50

The Mystery Writer by Sulari Gentill
Remarkably Bright Creatures

$2.99

Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt
Iron Widow

$2.99

Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Dreadful

$1.99

Dreadful by Caitlin Rozakis
The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession

$1.99

The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession by Michael Finkel
Home Is Where The Bodies Are

$1.99

Home Is Where The Bodies Are by Jeneva Rose
Long Live Evil

$1.99

Long Live Evil by Sarah Rees Brennan
Previous Daily Deals

Believe In the World: Wisdom for Grown-Ups from Children's Books

$1.99

Believe In the World: Wisdom for Grown-Ups from Children's Books by Amy Gash and Elise Howard
Throne of the Fallen

$3.99

Throne of the Fallen by Kerri Maniscalco
Allegedly

$2.99

Allegedly by Tiffany D. Jackson
Now Is Not The Time to Panic

$1.99

Now Is Not The Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson
