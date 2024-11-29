Book Deals The Best Black Friday Deals on eBooks These are the best ebook deals to snap up this Black Friday, curated by the voracious readers at Book Riot. Deals Nov 29, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $3.99In a Holidaze by Christina LaurenGet This Deal$2.99Legends & Lattes by Travis BaldreeGet This Deal $3.99How Fascism Works by Jason StanleyGet This Deal$1.99Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. ButlerGet This Deal $1.99Part of Your World by Abby JimenezGet This Deal$1.99The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott LynchGet This Deal $2.99Hood Feminism by Mikki KendallGet This Deal$0.99The Cinnamon Bun Book Store by Laurie GilmoreGet This Deal $2.99What You Are Looking For Is in the Library by Michiko AoyamaGet This Deal$2.99Wintering by Katherine MayGet This Deal $2.99Finlay Donovan Is Killing It by Elle CosimanoGet This Deal$2.99Severance by Ling MaGet This Deal $2.99She Who Became the Sun by Shelley Parker-ChanGet This Deal$2.99Before I Let Go by Kennedy RyanGet This Deal $1.99How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia NagamatsuGet This Deal$2.99Her Majesty's Royal Coven by Juno DawsonGet This Deal $3.99Love in the Time of Serial Killers by Alicia ThompsonGet This Deal$2.50The Mystery Writer by Sulari GentillGet This Deal $2.99Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van PeltGet This Deal$2.99Iron Widow by Xiran Jay ZhaoGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99Dreadful by Caitlin RozakisGet This Deal$1.99The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession by Michael FinkelGet This Deal $1.99Home Is Where The Bodies Are by Jeneva RoseGet This Deal$1.99Long Live Evil by Sarah Rees BrennanGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99Believe In the World: Wisdom for Grown-Ups from Children's Books by Amy Gash and Elise HowardGet This Deal$3.99Throne of the Fallen by Kerri ManiscalcoGet This Deal $2.99Allegedly by Tiffany D. JacksonGet This Deal$1.99Now Is Not The Time to Panic by Kevin WilsonGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Mystery and Thriller Books of the Year, According to Everyone NPR Shares Their Big List of Favorite Books for 2024 The New York Times Announces its 100 Notable Books of 2024 The Best New Book Releases Out November 26, 2024 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Shorter Books to Read With Your Book Club