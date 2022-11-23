The Best Black Friday Deals for Book Lovers 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Looking to score great deals for the book lovers in your life? Itching to create your dream reading space and style over the upcoming season? Welcome to the annual roundup of great Black Friday deals for book lovers in 2022. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals from across the internet and are bringing them to you. Some of these goods will be directly book related while others are the kinds of gifts that help readers build reading routines, rituals, and habits.

Despite the flood of early Black Friday sales happening in stores and on retail sites since October, today is still a busy shopping day for the holiday season. You’ll find here a variety of excellent gift ideas for the reader in your life (and, of course, yourself) across a range of stores and shops. With money being tight and the time between Thanksgiving and the holidays this year being shorter, now is the time to stock up and take advantage of ensuring gifts arrive on time while saving a few bucks, too.

Grab your wallets, and let’s get on to the best of the best. Not finding what you’re looking for below or want to add even more goods to your gifting plans? You’ll be happy to peruse our roundup of holiday gift ideas for book lovers as well.

Tablets and Ereaders

Fire 7 Kids Tablet $55 (originally $110) The Fire Kids tablets are also on sale and come with a 2-year worry-free guarantee, parental controls, 16 GB of storage, plus a year subscription to Amazon Kids+ content.

Kindle Paperwhite $95 (original $140) If you’ve had your eye on a new Paperwhite, now is your time!

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ $230 (Original Price $350) This Galaxy tablet comes with an S Pen and 64 GB of storage for all your ereading needs. The option shown is in the color Chiffon Rose. See other Samsung tablets on sale here!

Headphones

Other Accessories

Giant 5′ Memory Foam Bean Bag $140 (original $165) Cozy up for a marathon reading sesh in this big ol’ bean bag.

Vekkia 14 LED Rechargeable Book-Light $22 (original $30) Reading lamps are such a handy thing to have around, whether for traveling or at home in bed. This rechargeable option is lightweight, 180° adjustable, and the battery lasts up to 80 hours.

INIU Portable Charger $18 (Original Price $36) Ever gotten to the really good part of a book and have your ereader or tablet run out of juice? It’s the worst! Help a book lover out with a handy portable charger to keep the low battery scaries at bay.

Tea and Coffee Gifts

Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine $140 (original $250) Because books and coffee are a match made in heaven, whip up those lattes and mochas like a pro at home.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi $154 (Original Price $220) The beloved Nespresso version comes with a milk frother and makes five cup sizes: 5 cup sizes: freshly brewed long-cup coffee with naturally formed crema, traditional espresso and now with a large alto size, double espresso, and Gran Lungo.

COSORI Electric Kettle Gooseneck with Temperature Control $60 (original $70) Electric kettles are the truth, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. This one has temperature-control features for brewing the perfect cup.

Ovente Electric Kettle $20 (Original Price $33) Don’t knock this simpler option: sometimes the only setting you need is “hot!”

Electric Mug Warmer $21 (Original Price $36) Who among us hasn’t had our cup go cold while reading? Now you can keep your mug and its contents at warm with three specific temperature settings. Magic!

Pukka Herbal Tea Sampler $12 (original $22) For the tea-loving bookworm, this gorgeous sampler includes Supreme Matcha Green, Turmeric Gold, Feel New, Elderberry & Echinacea, Lemon, Ginger & Manuka Honey, Love, Peppermint & Licorice, Three Ginger and Night Time teas.

And Finally: Books!

