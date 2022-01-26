Celebrate Black Children’s Book Week February 27 – March 5!

Veronica N. Chapman, founder of Black Baby Books, is launching the first annual Black Children’s Book Week, a week to extend Black History Month and celebrate Black children and the Black-authored books that represent them. It will include virtual events hosted by Ciara Hill, Keeana S. Saxon, Charnie Gordon, Marcella Runell Hall, and Chapman, as well as a Black children talent showcase.

You can sign up for the waitlist to get involved, including by:

Hosting an event

Attending an event

Sponsoring Black Children’s Book Week

Purchasing or donating Black children’s books

and more. You can find out more on their Instagram.

