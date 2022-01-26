Celebrate Black Children’s Book Week February 27 – March 5!
Veronica N. Chapman, founder of Black Baby Books, is launching the first annual Black Children’s Book Week, a week to extend Black History Month and celebrate Black children and the Black-authored books that represent them. It will include virtual events hosted by Ciara Hill, Keeana S. Saxon, Charnie Gordon, Marcella Runell Hall, and Chapman, as well as a Black children talent showcase.
You can sign up for the waitlist to get involved, including by:
- Hosting an event
- Attending an event
- Sponsoring Black Children’s Book Week
- Purchasing or donating Black children’s books
and more. You can find out more on their Instagram.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- Continued Harassment of Library Workers in Illinois
- Teaser Trailer Released for Guillermo del Toro’s PINOCCHIO
- Here are the Comics Nominees for the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards
- Thích Nhất Hạnh, Buddhist Monk, Activist, and Author, Dies at 95
- Male Characters Still Outnumber Female Characters in Children’s Books
- Mystery Writers of America Announces the 2022 Edgar Award Nominations
- Little Free Library’s Action Book Club has an Environmental Theme in 2022
- Bookstore Receives Payment for Books 50 Years Later
- Xiran Jay Zhao Auctions Signed Book They Sat On and Raises Over $1,000