Bisexual comics can be hard to find. You want a list of queer comics to read? No problem. How about Sapphic graphic novels? Easy. But when it comes to looking for bisexual representation in comics specifically, that can be a bit more challenging. Unless a character’s sexuality is explicitly stated or is a part of a storyline (we see them date people of multiple genders, for example), it can be tricky to determine a character’s LGBTQ identity. I can definitively say that two girls dating are Sapphic. But are they bi, pan, ace, or lesbians? I don’t know. I could assume, but that’s never a great thing to do. So for this list, I relied on both characters self identifying, storylines, and a lot of online research. The bi/ pan library was particularly helpful in putting this list together — and might even point you toward some more bi+ comics and graphic novels for you to check out.

You’ll also notice I didn’t include any of the big superhero characters like Wonder Woman or Valkyrie or Jon Kent on this list. That’s mostly because I wanted to focus on indie comics, but also because those characters are still notoriously lacking in the representation. I mean, we only know Wonder Woman is canonically bisexual because the writers have said so, not because we’ve ever gotten to see her bisexuality represented in the comics. And that’s particularly ironic, since an argument can be made for Wonder Woman being the OG bisexual comics icon. All of that is happening off the page, though.

But in these eight bisexual comics that’s definitely not the case. These characters wear their bisexuality loud and proud — whether they label it as such or not. And you’re going to love all the heart stopping moments and action-packed shenanigans they get into.

Heartstopper by Alice Oseman In this adorable coming-of age-romance comic, a big-hearted rugby player falls for the only openly gay boy in their school. This series is full of beautiful representation, from Charlie, who is gay, to Nick, who’s discovering his bisexuality, and their group of friends who encompass a number of other LGBTQ identities. Heartstopper is a heartwarming homage to the struggles of growing up and the beauty — and heartbreak — of first love.

Abbott by Saladin Ahmed, Sami Kivelä, and Jason Wordie A hardboiled tabloid reporter uncovers a coverup of dark occult crime while trying to expose police corruption and brutality in 1970s Detroit. These same supernatural forces took her husband from her, and now Elena Abbott is determined to take them down.

The Heart Hunter by Mickey George and V. Gagnon Only once they have found their soulmate can the immortal warriors of Envecor be freed from their curse. But there are those who don’t want to face a mortal life. And those people call upon the heart hunters to track down their soulmates — and kill them. Psyche has been tasked with hunting down the king’s soulmate. But along the way, it’s her own broken heart that she will have to face in order to heal and trust again.

Legend of Korra by Michael Dante DiMartino and Irene Koh Bisexual icons Korra and Asami might not have gotten their due during the run of the original animated series they starred in (thanks a lot, Nickelodeon), but in the comic book continuations their relationship is finally at the forefront. And, okay, maybe they’re too busy stopping corrupt politicians and saving the spirit realm to go on many dates, but that only means the moments they do find to be together both on and off the battlefield are all the sweeter.

Bolero by Wyatt Kennedy and Luana Vecchio In this weird multiverse-hopping graphic novel, Devyn falls for both women and men as she tries to find a life where she can finally be happy. After a 12-year relationship with her girlfriend crumbles, Devyn is gifted a mother-key by a stranger who explains that it will give her 53 chances to try on different versions of her life. Maybe in one, Devyn and Natasha can finally be happy. Or maybe happiness isn’t that easy to find. This graphic novel features a lot of sex and nudity, so it’s definitely intended for mature audiences, readers be warned.

Renegade Rule by Ben Kahn, Rachel Silverstein, and Sam Beck A virtual reality team made up of four queer women have beaten all the odds and earned a place in the national championships for their favorite game, Renegade Rule. But crushes, competitiveness, and fierce competition make this championship so much more than just a game.

Brimstone and Roses by Mei Rothschild What’s a girl who not over her ex and needs a date to her sister’s wedding to do? Summon an incredibly hot demon to go along with her, of course. It’s supposed to be one date. Demons are tricky beasts, though, and now hers wants to stick around. But maybe that isn’t such a bad thing? Only time will tell.

Taproot by Keezy Young A gardener with an eye for the supernatural and a ghost fall in love in this sweet graphic novel full of plants and spirits. Blue is having trouble moving on and it’s all because of Hamal. Actually, it’s because he loves Hamal. But when a reaper arrives looking for someone who can see the dead, Blue will do anything to protect the sweet gardener he loves — even if it means finally giving up the afterlife he’s always hoped for.