11 Happy Birthday Cards for Readers and Tons of Gift Suggestions

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing many of us at Book Riot love, it’s a bookish birthday — and we’ve shared that love. We’ve rounded up the best birthday poems to help boost your own birthday or the birthday of somebody you like. We’ve suggested ways to bookishly celebrate your birthday during a quarantine. Today I’m going to help you find the perfect birthday card for your favorite reader.

Take a look at these cards to find options for people who love dancing mice (or rats? probably they should love both), terrible puns, or plants on bookcases.

Of course, along with a lovely card, you might want to include a birthday gift. Pop around this article on 25+ gorgeous gifts for book lovers if you don’t know where to start. We’ve got a lot of more specific lists, too, such as sustainable gifts for readers for eco-friendly birthday bashes, book club gifts for all your favorite folks to gab books with, and gifts for Bridgerton fans.

As a lover of subscription boxes (don’t tell my anti-capitalism-heart), I’d also like to recommend some pretty cool book subscription gifts. These are great because you smash that purchase button once but your recipient gets thoughtfully curated stuff every month — which means you continue getting credit. Bonus!

I hope you have an animals-dancing, book filled birthday! $5

Happy Birthday! and many more is certainly a nice sentiment and it looks lovely on this antique bookish background. $5

Have a novel birthday and enjoy your birthday cake that’s actually just stacked books. I love books but I want my cake. But if you’re going to insist on a cake made of stacked books, please don’t melt a candle on my books! $5

Have a happy (birth) day! Check out cool book spines! Pet the sleeping cat! This card has it all. $5

Reading is great but reading with zero interruptions is even better. $6

This lovely, simple happy birthday card can be personalized with the name of your loved one. $6

When your loved one has successfully completed another trip around the sun, commend them on Another Year in the Books. $5

If you’re a glasses hound like me, you’ll love this handmade bookish happy birthday card with specs. $6.5

I realize that this card means well but when I see something ambiguous like “Hope your birthday is one for the books!” I can’t help but think that of the potential sinister meaning. You know, like it’s “one for the books” like my February 2020 birthday was when I almost got trapped in Spain forever. Certainly one for a book about how I almost got separated from my dogs forever. $5

I agree that birthdays and books are just better together. I do not agree that frosting belongs on top of a book. $8

Of course, no list of bookish greeting cards would be complete without this pun: Treat your shelf it’s your birthday. $4.5

Which of these happy birthday cards for readers do you love the most? If your loved one loves books and plants, there is really a lot of overlap here for you! But plenty of options for those without green thumbs, too.