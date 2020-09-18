12 Worthy Big Book Holders for Textbooks and Other Large Books

In the past, we have brought to you the best book holders for relaxing, hands-free reading and the best cookbook stands for following recipes with ease. However, for those who like big books (and cannot lie) some of these regular book stands buckle under the pressure of a tantalizing tome or the thickest textbook. If you are in need of a book stand worthy of your large and heavy books, then we have gathered the book holders of your dreams with the following big book holders.

Ergonomic Big Book Holders

Hunching over a textbook while studying is not good for your posture or your knowledge retention. These big book holders are adjustable for proper ergonomic alignment and are the perfect companions for a late night study session whether you’re cramming at your desk or in bed.

Adjustable Height and Angle Ergonomic Book Holder

This all-aluminum ergonomic book holder is sturdy and durable. It adjusts up to 21 inches in height and can be angled in 15-degree increments to eliminate eye strain. It also collapses flat for easy storage and portability.

Adjustable Height and Angle Ergonomic Book Holder with Page Clips

This book stand is made of premium aluminum alloy and is easily adjustable with the press of a button. It’s lightweight, durable, and portable.

LEVO Hands Free Book Stand

The LEVO book holder allows books to float in a reader’s line of vision no matter if sitting upright, reclining, or lying down flat. This book holder sits on a sturdy base on casters that makes it easy to roll into the perfect position, and the stand adjusts between 30 and 56 inches in height with a 360-degree rotating arm.

Metal Big Book Holders

If you’re looking for a book stand that looks good when it’s not holding one of your massive books, then look no further than most of these decorative book holders made out sturdy, durable metals like iron and copper.

Black Wrought Iron Book Stand

Handmade by Amish craftsmen, this wrought iron book stand brings high quality design to create a durable big book holder.

Copper Black Benzara Book Stand

Although advertised as a cookbook holder, the Copper Black Benzara Book Stand at Target works well as a book holder for other larger books especially with the inclusion of placeholders. This is one of the big book holders that is both beautiful and practical.

Mind Reader Metal Easel

If you’re looking for a no-fuss metal holder for big books, then the Mind Reader Metal Easel is the book holder for you. It’s the epitome of practicality, sturdiness, and durability.

Silver Iron Book Stand

This Silver Iron Book Stand is modern and will make even the most daunting textbook look classic and beautiful within its clutches.

Plastic Big Book Holders

For readers looking for a book holder that is lightweight and easy to store, then check out these plastic book stands that are sturdy enough to hold the biggest textbooks.

Deluxe Book Stand

The Deluxe Book Stand is perfect for classrooms where textbooks can be easily and prominently displayed. It’s sturdy enough to hold up against the wear and tear of a high traffic environment.

Fellowes Copyholder BookLift

With two adjustable clips to hold pages open and the ability to adjust the stand to various viewing angles, the Fellowes Copyholder Booklift may be plastic, but it’s strong enough to hold up to 10 lbs.

Wooden Big Book Holders

Nature lovers will enjoy these wooden book stands that are made out of durable, strong, sturdy, and eco-friendly bamboo.

Large Bamboo Book Stand

This bamboo book stand is big, beautiful, and functional. The stand can be set at various angles and is travel-friendly with its flexible and foldable design.

Pipishell Bamboo Book Stand

The Pipishell Bamboo Book Stand is lightweight, sturdy, adjustable, portable, and can hold anything up to 22 lbs. It’s the perfect book stand for large books.

Vivalla Bamboo Stand

Since bamboo is stronger and more flexible than most wood, the Vivalla Bamboo Stand from IKEA is sturdy enough for all those big textbooks.