BETTER NATE THAN EVER Trailer Released

Better Nate Than Ever, the upcoming Disney+ movie, is based on Tim Federle’s 2013 middle grade novel of the same name. It follows 13 year old Nate Foster, played by Rueby Wood, who dreams of being a Broadway star. He and his best friend Libby, played by Aria Brooks, travel to New York to audition for Lilo and Stitch: The Musical. There, they meet up with his Aunt Heidi, played by Lisa Kudrow, who Nate idolizes.

In the original book, Nate is questioning his sexuality and has crushes on boys. It hasn’t been announced whether this representation will also be in the movie.

Every adventure begins with a dream. ⭐ Watch the trailer for Better Nate Than Ever now! Stream the movie April 1 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ATGiCmpqb1 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) February 27, 2022

The musical movie will begin streaming on Disney+ April 1st, 2022.

