The son of a librarian, Chris M. Arnone's love of books was as inevitable as gravity. He holds an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Missouri - Kansas City. His novel, The Hermes Protocol, was published by Castle Bridge Media in 2023 and the next book in that series is due out in winter 2024. His work can also be found in Adelaide Literary Magazine and FEED Lit Mag. You can find him writing more books, poetry, and acting in Kansas City.

From the depths of space to the furthest reaches of time to dark, dystopian settings, science fiction has been speaking tangentially to truth for a long time. And there have been some big-time bestsellers in the genre over the years. Of course, if we’re talking bestsellers, many of these titles will be familiar. But since sci-fi spans not only adult literature but also young adult and other children’s literature, there may be some titles you aren’t as familiar with.

Before we dive into the list, a moment to talk about how incredibly white many of these bestsellers are. The nature of the publishing industry, particularly for these titles that go back decades, is an industry dominated by white men. They were making decisions about what was published and, by and large, were the ones writing the books.

So the first half of this list is the bestselling science fiction books of all time. The second half of this list consists of some incredible science fiction books by people of color, each of which has hit a bestseller list as well. Maybe, just maybe, they’ll crack the list of bestselling science fiction books of all time.

So here they are, some of the most far-flung sci-fi books ever.

Bestselling Science Fiction Books of All Time The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins 100+ million sold These numbers account for the main trilogy that launched a film franchise and took over the world for a while. Suzanne Collins is on an island with those numbers, and the prequel book is getting a movie, too.

1984 by George Orwell 30+ million sold One of the towering books in the dystopian genre has sold more than 30 million copies, and its haunting themes are why. The entire show Big Brother takes its name from the panopticon of government in this novel. Spooky.

Dune by Frank Herbert 20+ million sold This is another gigantic classic that also blends in allegory, some fantasy elements, and a really engaging political/family dynamic, and it has moved a lot of books. I imagine those numbers are soaring even higher with the recent films.

Foundation by Isaac Asimov 20+ million sold This is another classic with many entries in the series that add to this enormous number. The second season of the Amazon Prime series just launched, too, driving even more sales numbers.

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams 15+ million sold If only this book had sold 42 million units, right? That would be the answer. It’s another classic, but this time of the humorous, galaxy-spelunking variety. Now if only we could get a good film adaptation.

Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury 10+ million sold (as of 2011) Bradbury is a personal favorite of mine, and this dystopian cautionary tale is still his biggest hit. In a world where firemen burn books to suppress though, what happens when one fireman starts reading?

Frankenstein by Mary Shelley 8 million sold (calculated) The original science fiction novel is also one of the highest-selling. There are no exact sales figures, but the above link estimates 40,000 sold per year, so I did the math. The book outsells most brand-new sci-fi books each year, which is astounding.

The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood 8+ million sold Surely the wildly successful streaming series based on this book is part of why Atwood’s legendary novel has done so well! It was a bestseller long before the show, though, and is somehow far too relevant.

Stranger in a Strange Land by Robert A. Heinlein 5 million sold (as of 1990) This science fiction novel is certainly a product of its time, a tale of aliens and humanity and a sexual revolution. The ideas in this book are a strange mix of liberal and backward, creating not only a compelling story but a compelling philosophical discussion.

2001: A Space Odyssey by Arthur C. Clarke 3+ million sold (as of 1992) This little hard science fiction book is Clarke’s best-known, though he wrote plenty of bestsellers. The classic film adaptation from Stanley Kubrick certainly didn’t hurt the sales numbers for this space epic.

The Martian by Andy Weir 3+ million sold Why yes, that is a modern novel on this list. The Martian launched Andy Weir from a nobody to a literary superstar. The great movie starring Matt Damon helped, too. Everybody has tried to replicate the success, though none have really succeeded.

Brave New World by Aldous Huxley Exact sales are unknown, but a regular bestseller since 1932. The sales numbers for this are likely higher than where I’ve placed this, but I was unable to secure reliable figures. I’d guess this oft-studied classic of dystopian fiction is somewhere in the range of 1984, and is a regular bestseller today.

Other Bestselling Science Fiction Books Binti by Nnedi Okorafor USA Today Bestseller The individual novellas of this story all won awards. When all of these Africanfuturism space stories were collected into a single volume, though, it was a brief bestseller. It’s not Okorafor’s only bestseller, and it won’t be her last, either.

Black Sun by Rebecca Roanhorse New York Times Bestseller Rebecca Roanhorse is no stranger to the New York Times bestseller list, and this duology-starter rocketed right onto the list when it came out, as did the recent sequel.

The City We Became by N.K. Jemisin New York Times Bestseller N.K. Jemisin made history by winning the Hugo Award for best novel for all three of her Broken Earth books. Then she came over to science fiction with this novel — and of course, she hit the bestseller list immediately.

Dhalgren by Samuel R. Delany 2+ million copies sold I debated putting this on the upper part of this list because it never hit a bestseller list, but it says something that this classic is still lower in sales than all of the books above that line, and it’s from a Black man. It’s also a must-read for any science fiction fan.

Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao New York Times Bestseller This is one of the more recent entries in this list, and one that comes from the young adult part of science fiction. It’s a fantastic novel of adventure and coming of age. It also flirted with the New York Times bestseller list when it came out.

Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro New York Times Bestseller Kazuo Ishiguro has won just about every award imaginable. He’s quietly put together an incredible literary career and steadily got to the point where every book he puts out winds up a New York Times bestseller. This beautiful sci-fi book is no exception.

Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler New York Times Bestseller (posthumously) It wasn’t until decades after Butler’s death that one of her books hit a bestseller list, which is just such a shame. While Kindred is my favorite of hers, Parable of the Sower is a classic and a gorgeous book to read.

Skyhunter by Marie Lu New York Times Bestseller This is another fantastic young adult sci-fi book that flew up to bestseller heights when it was released. The story of an elite outcast and a despised prisoner coming to find out they have a lot in common; this book is fun and insightful all at once.

This Is How You Lose the Time War by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone USA Today Bestseller This novella is like Romeo and Juliet with time travel, and it’s a gorgeous novella that won a bunch of awards. Then, it climbed the bestseller lists and wormed its way into everyone’s hearts. I highly recommend the audiobook, too.

The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu New York Times Bestseller This book was already a bestseller in China before it was translated into English. It quickly found a spot on the bestseller list when it came West, and the multiple film adaptations are sure to make it climb even higher.

Any bestselling science fiction books you think I’m missing? What are your favorite science fiction books that are flying below the bestseller list? Give them some love!