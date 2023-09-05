The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
If you ask your average reader what the biggest, buzziest, bestselling book of the moment is, they’ll probably name a novel. But the truth is, some of the most reliable bestsellers are titles you might not have heard of recently. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, for example, has been on the New York Times Bestseller List for 157 weeks.
This week, the only new addition to this round up of bestsellers is also a nonfiction title: Safe and Sound: A Renter-Friendly Guide to Home Repair by Mercury Stardust. Mercury Stardust is a TikToker with millions of followers who uses her platform to explain home repair, especially for people new to attempting these repairs. She also recently raised over two million dollars for trans healthcare.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some new releases that deserve more attention are The Water Outlaws by S. L. Huang and I’m Not Done with You Yet by Jesse Q. Sutanto.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Publishers Weekly #3, USA Today #2, NYT #3, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #2, USA Today #1, NYT #1, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #4)
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
None.
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (NYT #1, Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford (NYT #3, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #3)
American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin (NYT #5, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Safe and Sound: A Renter-Friendly Guide to Home Repair by Mercury Stardust (Publishers Weekly #1, USA Today #5, Indie Bestsellers #6)
Atomic Habits by James Clear (Publishers Weekly #8, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #4)
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J Maas (Publishers Weekly #10, USA Today #4, Indie Bestsellers #3)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT #4, Amazon #7, Indie Bestsellers #6)
Too Late: Definitive Edition by Colleen Hoover (Publishers Weekly #5, USA Today #7, NYT #6)
Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston (NYT #10, Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #5)
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (NYT #8, Amazon #8, Indie Bestsellers #6)
Go beyond the bestseller lists with made-for-you book recommendations from TBR, our book recommendation service!
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- 2023 Kirkus Prize Finalists Announced
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- Is the BookTok Reign Letting Up? A New Analysis Suggests That It Might Be
- Federal Ruling Says that AI Art Can’t Be Copyrighted
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- Watch the First Teaser Trailer for the Percy Jackson Disney+ Series
- The Other Black Girl Trailer Released by Hulu
- Booksellers Want Justice Department to Investigate Amazon
- Here are Goodreads Users’ Most Anticipated Books of Fall