The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

If you ask your average reader what the biggest, buzziest, bestselling book of the moment is, they’ll probably name a novel. But the truth is, some of the most reliable bestsellers are titles you might not have heard of recently. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, for example, has been on the New York Times Bestseller List for 157 weeks.

This week, the only new addition to this round up of bestsellers is also a nonfiction title: Safe and Sound: A Renter-Friendly Guide to Home Repair by Mercury Stardust. Mercury Stardust is a TikToker with millions of followers who uses her platform to explain home repair, especially for people new to attempting these repairs. She also recently raised over two million dollars for trans healthcare.

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.

This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some new releases that deserve more attention are The Water Outlaws by S. L. Huang and I’m Not Done with You Yet by Jesse Q. Sutanto.

Books On All Five Bestseller Lists: Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Publishers Weekly #3, USA Today #2, NYT #3, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1) Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #2, USA Today #1, NYT #1, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #4) Books On Four Bestseller Lists: None.

Go beyond the bestseller lists with made-for-you book recommendations from TBR, our book recommendation service!

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.