The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
The bestseller list isn’t a singular list: instead, a bunch of different publications have their own, each with its own cryptic criteria and drawing from their own sets of data. There isn’t one source that will show you every single sale of a book in the country: for example, Amazon is notoriously private about its sales numbers.
That’s where this list comes in. We put the biggest bestseller lists in a blender to get one bestseller list to rule them all — or, at least, the most average bestseller list possible.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are Never Whistle at Night: An Indigenous Dark Fiction Anthology edited by Shane Hawk and Theodore C. Van Alst Jr., The Book of (More) Delights by Ross Gay, and Black AF History by Michael Harriot.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson (Publishers Weekly #2, USA Today #2, NYT #2, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #3, USA Today #3, NYT #2, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #5)
Holly by Stephen King (Publishers Weekly #4, USA Today #4, NYT #3, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #8)
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
The Last Devil to Die by Richard Osman (Publishers Weekly #7, USA Today #5, NYT #1, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (USA Today #8, NYT #4, Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Astor: The Rise and Fall of an American Fortune by Anderson Cooper (Publishers Weekly #10, USA Today #7, NYT #3, Indie Bestsellers #4)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (NYT #4, Amazon #7, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Things We Left Behind by Lucy Score (Publishers Weekly #8, NYT #5, Amazon #1)
Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier by Arthur C Brooks and Oprah Winfrey (Publishers Weekly #6, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #5)
Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford (NYT #6, Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #7)
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (NYT #6, Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #9)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT #9, Amazon #10, Indie Bestsellers #7)
The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (NYT #10, Amazon #7, Indie Bestsellers #10)
