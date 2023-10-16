The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

After a long stretch of the same titles over and over again, we’re starting to see a little bit of a shake up on the bestseller lists! This week, we’ve got newcomers in Wildfire by Hannah Grace, the romance sequel to the very popular Icebreaker; new titles from three authors well acquainted with the bestseller list: Michael Lewis, John Sandford, and Rick Riordan; and a celebrity memoir from beloved actor Patrick Stewart.

Unfortunately, despite the new titles, this list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror edited by Jordan Peele and Never Whistle at Night: An Indigenous Dark Fiction Anthology edited by Shane Hawk and Theodore C. Van Alst Jr.

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.

Books On All Five Bestseller Lists: Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #5, NYT #6, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #1, USA Today #2) Books On Four Bestseller Lists: Wildfire by Hannah Grace (Publishers Weekly #1, USA Today #1, NYT #2, Indie Bestsellers #9) Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon by Michael Lewis (Publishers Weekly #6, USA Today #7, NYT #1, Indie Bestsellers #1)