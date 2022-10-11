The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon
Strangely, in the book world, it’s hard to get a straight answer about bestsellers. Every list uses its own criteria and data for their conclusions, and Amazon carefully guards its numbers from everyone else, making it impossible to get a comprehensive view of how many copies are selling of any book.
That’s where this bestseller master list comes in. Every week, I compile the bestsellers on four of the most popular lists: the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; USA Today; and Publishers Weekly. I note the overlap between them in the hopes that it will give us a broad overview of the bestselling books of the moment.
This week, Colleen Hoover continues her reign. In fact, Verity is on some of these lists twice: one for the regular edition, one for the collector’s edition. That’s 43 weeks that it’s been on the New York Times Bestseller list, with It Ends with Us currently at 68 weeks.
Most of these titles carry over from last week’s list. The newcomers are all either celebrities, such as Kelly Ripa’s new memoir, or new books in a series: The Golden Enclaves and Kingdom of the Feared are both concluding books in fantasy trilogies.
Another trend that continues from previous bestseller roundups is that this an overwhelmingly (entirely?) white list, which shows publishing still has a long way to go in both publishing authors of color and promoting their books.
Without further ado, let’s get into the books!
Books on All Four Bestseller Lists:
Verity by Colleen Hoover, both the regular edition (NYT #1, USA Today #3, Amazon #6) and the hardcover collector’s edition (USA Today #1, Publishers Weekly #1)
Fairy Tale by Stephen King (NYT #3, USA Today #6, Publishers Weekly #7, Amazon #1)
Live Wire by Kelly Ripa (NYT #2, USA Today #5, Publishers Weekly #5, Amazon #2)
I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (NYT #1, USA Today #8, Publishers Weekly #9, Amazon #1)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #2, USA Today #2, Publisher’s Weekly #2)
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (NYT #5, USA Today #9, Amazon #5)
Books On Two Bestseller Lists:
The Golden Enclaves by Naomi Novik (NYT #4, USA Today #7)
Dreamland by Nicholas Sparks (NYT #6, Publishers Weekly #8)
Kingdom of the Feared by Kerri Maniscalco (USA Today #4, Publishers Weekly #6)
The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (NYT #10, Amazon #9)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT #4, Amazon #6)y Bessel van der Kolk (NYT #5, Amazon #7)
