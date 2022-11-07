This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

What are the most popular books of the moment? Unfortunately, there’s no easy answer to this simple question. Unlike box office rankings, book do not have one definitive list of the most successful new releases. Instead, there are a bunch of lists, all using their own formulas, editorial oversight, and data points. Amazon especially is protective of its information, and considering how much of the book market they control, that makes it impossible for anyone to get a bird’s-eye view of the bestsellers at any time.

That’s where this combined bestseller list comes in. Every week, I compile the bestsellers on four of the most popular lists: the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; USA Today; and Publishers Weekly. I note the titles on multiple lists in the hopes that it will give us a broad overview of the bestselling books of the moment.

November and December are generally slower months in publishing, because most publishers would prefer to have some lead time to generate buzz before the holiday shopping season. So, it shouldn’t be surprising that the authors putting out new books right now are very established authors, especially in long-running series, including Diary of a Wimpy Kid #17, Kay Scarpetta #26, and Jack Reacher #27. I’ve bolded the books that are appearing on this list for the first time.

Unfortunately, this continues to be an overwhelmingly (entirely?) white author list. For a new release that deserves more reach, I recommend The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks by Shauna Robinson.

