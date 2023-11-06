The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Writing this feature, which compares the bestseller lists across five publications, has been a glimpse into just how unreliable and varied these lists are. They rarely align and often seem to be out of step in time — likely because some count preorders towards sales and some don’t. It’s the rare book that is so unequivocally popular that every list agrees on it, but we have one this week: The Woman in Me by Britney Spears, which was the #1 bestseller on every list.

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.

This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some other bestsellers you should know about are Let Us Descend by Jesmyn Ward, King of Greed by Ana Huang, and The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917—2017 by Rashid Khalidi.

Books On Four Bestseller Lists: The Secret: A Jack Reacher Novel by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Publishers Weekly #5, USA Today #6, NYT #1, Indie Bestsellers #9) Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism by Rachel Maddow (USA Today #9, NYT #4, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #4)