The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
In this week’s batch of new releases, we have some new titles from familiar names, including the latest from David Baldacci and Mitch Albom. There are also multiple celebrity memoirs, including The Woman in Me by Britney Spears, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir by Matthew Perry, and My Effin’ Life by Geddy Lee. Also, The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride has reached bestseller status after being named Barnes and Noble’s Best Book of 2023, among other accolades.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are The Song of the Cell by Siddhartha Mukherjee and Let Us Descend by Jesmyn Ward.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #1, USA Today #1, NYT #1, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #3, USA Today #2, NYT #2, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir by Matthew Perry (Publishers Weekly #5, USA Today #5, NYT #1, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #9)
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
The Woman in Me by Britney Spears (Publishers Weekly #4, NYT #2, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1)
My Name Is Barbra by Barbra Streisand (Publishers Weekly #8, NYT #3, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (NYT #5, Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #1)
The Edge by David Baldacci (Publishers Weekly #6, USA Today #6, NYT #3)
Prequel by Rachel Maddow (NYT #8, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #3)
All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr (NYT #10, Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #1)
My Effin’ Life by Geddy Lee (USA Today #7, NYT #4, Indie Bestsellers #8)
The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (USA Today #10, NYT #8, Indie Bestsellers #3)
The Little Liar by Mitch Albom (Publishers Weekly #7, NYT #5, Indie Bestsellers #10)
The Exchange: After the Firm by John Grisham (USA Today #8, NYT #6, Amazon #8)
