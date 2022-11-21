This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Quick: what’s the most popular book of the moment? The one that’s flying off the shelves the fastest? What about the top five? Even for people who are immersed in the book world (like yours truly), this is a surprisingly difficult question to answer. The books you’re hearing about may not be the ones that are actually selling the most, and even if you look at the bestseller lists, they don’t all agree. Each has their own criteria and sources.

That’s where this combined bestseller list comes in. Every week, I compile the bestsellers on four of the most popular lists: the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; USA Today; and Publishers Weekly. I note the titles on multiple lists in the hopes that it will give us a broad overview of the bestselling books of the moment. New additions to the list this week are bolded.

Most of this week is keeping the same course: the usual Colleen Hoover domination, the new titles are just the most recent books in long-running series, and this list continues to be mostly (entirely?) by white authors. The only new addition this week that isn’t part of a series is a Christian self help title.

For new releases that deserve a lot more attention, also check out The Lies We Tell by Katie Zhao and Making Love with the Land: Essays by Joshua Whitehead.

Books On Three Bestseller Lists: Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Överlöde by Jeff Kinney (USA Today #3, Publishers Weekly #2, Amazon #10)