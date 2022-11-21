The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon
Quick: what’s the most popular book of the moment? The one that’s flying off the shelves the fastest? What about the top five? Even for people who are immersed in the book world (like yours truly), this is a surprisingly difficult question to answer. The books you’re hearing about may not be the ones that are actually selling the most, and even if you look at the bestseller lists, they don’t all agree. Each has their own criteria and sources.
That’s where this combined bestseller list comes in. Every week, I compile the bestsellers on four of the most popular lists: the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; USA Today; and Publishers Weekly. I note the titles on multiple lists in the hopes that it will give us a broad overview of the bestselling books of the moment. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
Most of this week is keeping the same course: the usual Colleen Hoover domination, the new titles are just the most recent books in long-running series, and this list continues to be mostly (entirely?) by white authors. The only new addition this week that isn’t part of a series is a Christian self help title.
For new releases that deserve a lot more attention, also check out The Lies We Tell by Katie Zhao and Making Love with the Land: Essays by Joshua Whitehead.
Books on All Four Bestseller Lists:
It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #1, USA Today #2, Publishers Weekly #1, Amazon #1)
Desert Star by Michael Connelly (NYT #2, USA Today #1, Publishers Weekly #5, Amazon #2)
It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #3, USA Today #5, Publishers Weekly #3, Amazon #3)
Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry (NYT #1, USA Today #9, Publishers Weekly #6, Amazon #1)
The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham (NYT #4, USA Today #7, Publishers Weekly #8, Amazon #4)
Verity by Colleen Hoover (NYT #5, USA Today #8, Publishers Weekly #7, Amazon #5)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Överlöde by Jeff Kinney (USA Today #3, Publishers Weekly #2, Amazon #10)
Books On Two Bestseller Lists:
No Plan B by Lee Child and Andrew Child (NYT #6, Amazon #8)
Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover (NYT #7, USA Today #10)
Fairy Tale by Stephen King (NYT #10, Amazon #6)
Stellarlune (Keeper of the Lost Cities #9) by Shannon Messenger (USA Today #4, Publishers Weekly #4)
I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (NYT #2, Amazon #3)
Surrender by Bono (NYT #3, Amazon #7)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT #4, Amazon #6)
Good Boundaries and Goodbyes: Loving Others Without Losing the Best of Who You Are by Lysa TerKeurst (Publishers Weekly #10, Amazon #9)
Go beyond the bestseller lists with made-for-you book recommendations from TBR, our book recommendation service!
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post
- How To Support the HarperCollins Union During Their Strike
- After 125 Years, This is Brooklyn Public Library’s Most Borrowed Book
- Helena Bonham Carter Named London Library’s First Female President
- Keller Schools Ban Books About Trans and Nonbinary People
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon
- This is the Best Book of the Year, According to Barnes and Noble Booksellers
- Jamestown Library Defunded (Again) Over LGBTQ Books, Will Likely Close
- 2022 Kirkus Prize Winners