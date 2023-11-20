The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week’s bestseller lists have more new additions than usual, including Barbra Streisand’s memoir My Name Is Barbra and the queer cozy fantasy novel Bookshops & Bonedust by Travis Baldree, a prequel to Legends and Lattes. Britney Spears has been dethroned from the #1 spot by Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, the sequel to Fourth Wing. In fact, many bestseller lists not only had both these books in the series, but also multiple listings for Fourth Wing! Publishers Weekly, for example, has Iron Flame as their #1 bestseller, Fourth Wing (Special Edition) as #2, and the regular edition of Fourth Wing as #7.

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.

This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are Novelist as a Vocation by Haruki Murakami and The Best American Short Stories 2023 edited by Min Jin Lee and Heidi Pitlor.