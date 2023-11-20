The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
This week’s bestseller lists have more new additions than usual, including Barbra Streisand’s memoir My Name Is Barbra and the queer cozy fantasy novel Bookshops & Bonedust by Travis Baldree, a prequel to Legends and Lattes. Britney Spears has been dethroned from the #1 spot by Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, the sequel to Fourth Wing. In fact, many bestseller lists not only had both these books in the series, but also multiple listings for Fourth Wing! Publishers Weekly, for example, has Iron Flame as their #1 bestseller, Fourth Wing (Special Edition) as #2, and the regular edition of Fourth Wing as #7.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are Novelist as a Vocation by Haruki Murakami and The Best American Short Stories 2023 edited by Min Jin Lee and Heidi Pitlor.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #1, USA Today #1, NYT #1, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1)
The Woman in Me by Britney Spears (Publishers Weekly #3, USA Today #4, NYT #1, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #2, USA Today #5, NYT #2, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #2)
The Exchange: After the Firm by John Grisham (Publishers Weekly #9, USA Today #8, NYT #4, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #8)
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
My Name Is Barbra by Barbra Streisand (Publishers Weekly #6, USA Today #6, NYT #2, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (NYT #3, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Bookshops & Bonedust by Travis Baldree (USA Today #9, NYT #5, Indie Bestsellers #1)
All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr (NYT #9, Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Resurrection Walk by Michael Connelly (Publishers Weekly #8, USA Today #7, NYT #3)
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (NYT #8, Amazon #7, Indie Bestsellers #3)
Go beyond the bestseller lists with made-for-you book recommendations from TBR, our book recommendation service!
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- The Best Books of 2023, According to Harper’s BAZAAR
- A.S. Byatt, Award-Winning Author of POSSESSION, Dies at 87
- These are the Bestselling Audiobooks of 2023
- 2023 National Book Awards Announced
- The Best Books of 2023, According to Amazon
- These are the 100 Best Books of 2023, According to TIME
- You Can Vote in the 2023 Goodreads Choice Awards Now!
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- This is the Best Book of the Year, According to Barnes & Noble