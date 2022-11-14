I visited my local bookstore this past weekend, and I can tell you that holiday shopping has officially begun, regardless of how you feel about it. If you have people on your gift list you want to get books for, you might be interested in knowing what the big buzzy books of the moment are. It’s not always easy to tell, though. Every bestseller list uses its own criteria and data, and Amazon won’t share its numbers with anyone else.

That’s where this combined bestseller list comes in. Every week, I compile the bestsellers on four of the most popular lists: the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; USA Today; and Publishers Weekly. I note the titles on multiple lists in the hopes that it will give us a broad overview of the bestselling books of the moment. New additions to the list this week are bolded.

Colleen Hoover’s reign continues unabated, and the only new additions to the list this week are either celebrity memoirs or new releases in long-running series (#29 in the Stephanie Plum series and #30 in the Alex Cross series). I noticed that there are several nonfiction titles on the New York Times bestseller list that weren’t on any other lists, which makes me wonder if those are more editorially chosen than strictly sales numbers.

This bestseller list continues to be overwhelmingly (entirely?) white. For some new releases that deserve more reach, also pick up Bloodmarked (Legendborn #2) by Tracy Deonn and Even Though I Knew the End by C. L. Polk.

Today In Books Newsletter Sign up to Today In Books to receive daily news and miscellany from the world of books. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Books On Three Bestseller Lists: No Plan B by Lee Child and Andrew Child (NYT #7, USA Today #10, Amazon #6) Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Överlöde by Jeff Kinney (USA Today #4, Publishers Weekly #2, Amazon #8)