The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
It’s Monday, which means it’s time to look at the books everyone has been buying lately! This is a simple question with a strangely complicated answer, because every bestseller list uses its own cryptic system of data points and criteria. That’s where we come in: we’ve looked at the four biggest bestseller lists and noted the overlap to get an overview of the biggest books of the moment.
To get these numbers, we look at the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; Publishers Weekly; and Indie Bestsellers, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
This week’s list has a few new titles from familiar authors. First off is Happy Place, the much-anticipated new release from Emily Henry, author of People We Meet on Vacation, Beach Read, and Book Lovers. Expect to see that cover poolside a lot this summer! Then there’s Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You, a memoir from singer Lucinda Williams. The last new addition is well-known author Dennis Lehane’s Small Mercies.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some new releases that deserve a lot more attention are We Are a Haunting by Tyriek White and The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History by Ned Blackhawk.
Books On All Four Bestseller Lists:
The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (NYT #4, Publishers Weekly #4, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #2)
The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #8, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (NYT #5, Publishers Weekly #10, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Happy Place by Emily Henry (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #1, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Simply Lies by David Baldacci (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #7, Amazon #4)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT #5, Amazon #7, Indie Bestsellers #4)
It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #3, Publishers Weekly #5, Amazon #8)
Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano (NYT #9, Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #3)
Atomic Habits by James Clear (Publishers Weekly #9, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #9)
Books On Two Bestseller Lists:
Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford (NYT #2, Amazon #3)
Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (NYT #6, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (NYT #4, Amazon #6)
The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama (NYT #3, Indie Bestsellers #8)
The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (NYT #10, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You: A Memoir by Lucinda Williams (NYT #8, Indie Bestsellers #4)
It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #6, Publishers Weekly #6)
Small Mercies by Dennis Lehane (NYT #7, Indie Bestsellers #8)
Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Amazon #9, Indie Bestsellers #5)
I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (NYT #9, Indie Bestsellers #6)
Spare by Prince Harry (NYT #10, Amazon #10)
Go beyond the bestseller lists with made-for-you book recommendations from TBR, our book recommendation service!
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- Illinois to Become First State to Ban Book Bans
- Dune: Part Two Official Trailer Released
- Seattle Public Library Grants Free Access to Banned Books
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- New Gabriel García Márquez Novel Publishing in 2024
- 2023 Women’s Prize Shortlist Announced
- Watch the Heartstopper Season 2 Trailer and Start the Countdown!
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- Here are the Top 13 Most Banned and Challenged Books of 2022