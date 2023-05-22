The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s Monday, which means it’s time to look at the books everyone has been buying lately! This is a simple question with a strangely complicated answer, because every bestseller list uses its own cryptic system of data points and criteria. That’s where we come in: we’ve looked at the four biggest bestseller lists and noted the overlap to get an overview of the biggest books of the moment.

To get these numbers, we look at the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; Publishers Weekly; and Indie Bestsellers, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.

New to this week’s bestseller list is The Daddy Diaries by Andy Cohen, a “hilarious, heartwarming, and name-dropping account of the most important year of his life.” We also have a returning bestseller with Barbara Kingsolver’s Demon Copperhead, which just tied with Trust by Hernan Diaz for the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.

This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some new releases that deserves more attention are Yellowface by R.F. Kuang, Meet Me Tonight in Atlantic City by Jane Wong, and Saint Juniper’s Folly by Alex Crespo.

Books On All Four Bestseller Lists: Happy Place by Emily Henry (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #3, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #1)

