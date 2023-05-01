The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s Monday, which means it’s time to look at the books everyone has been buying lately! This is a simple question with a strangely complicated answer, because every bestseller list uses its own cryptic system of data points and criteria. That’s where we come in: we’ve looked at the four biggest bestseller lists and noted the overlap to get an overview of the biggest books of the moment.

To get these numbers, we look at the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; Publishers Weekly; and Indie Bestsellers, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.

After a few weeks without any titles making it to all four lists, this week we have two titles that did so. We also have several newcomers, including David Baldacci’s latest psychological thriller, Simply Lies; Never Never by Colleen Hoover (heard of her?) and Tarryn Fisher; and The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann, whose Killers of the Flower Moon has been a bestseller for years now.

This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. This is where we’d normally highlight a few Indie Bestsellers deserving of more attention, but even those lists are pretty white this week beyond titles we’ve seen before, like Michelle Zauner’s Crying in H Mart, Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer, and Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin.

Books On All Four Bestseller Lists:

It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #3, Publishers Weekly #5, Amazon #8, Indie Bestsellers #7)

The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (NYT #2, Publishers Weekly #3, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1)

Books On Three Bestseller Lists:

Atomic Habits by James Clear (Publishers Weekly #8, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #7)

Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano (NYT #6, Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #3)

Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (NYT #3, Amazon #9, Indie Bestsellers #5)

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (NYT #4, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #1)

Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford (NYT #2, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #9)

The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT #5, Amazon #7, Indie Bestsellers #4)

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (NYT #7, Publishers Weekly #9, Indie Bestsellers #2)

The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann (NYT #1, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #1)

Books On Two Bestseller Lists:

Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (NYT #3, Indie Bestsellers #1)

Dark Angel by John Sandford (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #4)

I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (NYT #4, Indie Bestsellers #4)

It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #6, Publishers Weekly #6)

Never Never by Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher (NYT #10, Publishers Weekly #10)

Simply Lies by David Baldacci (NYT #1, Amazon #4)

Spare by Prince Harry (NYT #8, Amazon #10)

You Can’t Joke About That by Kat Timpf (NYT #4, Amazon #1)

