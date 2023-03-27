The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

This week’s new releases have a few new faces, including Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano, which is the hundredth Oprah’s Book Club pick! We also have the latest from bestselling author Harlan Coben, I Will Find You. Rounding out the new additions is a seasonal title: the picture book How to Catch a Leprechaun by Adam Wallace and Andy Elkerton, which seems to have the St. Patrick’s Day kids’ book market all locked up.

To get these numbers, we look at the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; Publishers Weekly; and Indie Bestsellers, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.

Books On All Four Bestseller Lists: It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #4, Publishers Weekly #3, Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #7) Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (NYT #5, Publishers Weekly #7, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #1)

