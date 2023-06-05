The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
What are the books everyone is reading this spring? Well, the best way to know is to check the bestseller list — except that they can’t seem to agree. A New York Times bestseller isn’t necessarily an Amazon bestseller. That’s why every week, we compile the top 10 from the four biggest bestseller lists to find the overlap, so you can see what the biggest books of the moment are.
To get these numbers, we look at the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; Publishers Weekly; and Indie Bestsellers, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
This week has a few new additions, including Nora Roberts’s newest, Identity. Of course, no living author can compete with Oh, the Places You’ll Go! by Dr Seuss at graduation time: it’s the overall #1 seller from last week on Publishers Weekly’s list.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are Rogue Justice by Stacey Abrams, The Late Americans by Brandon Taylor, and This Is How You Lose the Time War by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone.
Books On All Four Bestseller Lists:
Happy Place by Emily Henry (NYT #2, Publishers Weekly #3, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #2)
The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (NYT #4, Publishers Weekly #5, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #1)
It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #3, Publishers Weekly #6, Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #7)
Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #10, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann (NYT #2, Amazon #9, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford (NYT #3, Amazon #4, Publishers Weekly #7)
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (NYT #7, Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #4)
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (NYT #10, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #3)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT #4, Amazon #7, Indie Bestsellers #6)
Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune (NYT #9, Amazon #8, Indie Bestsellers #4)
Books On Two Bestseller Lists:
Identity by Nora Roberts (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #2)
Atomic Habits by James Clear (Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #6)
Oh, the Places You’ll Go! by Dr Seuss (Publishers Weekly #1, Amazon #8)
Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (NYT #8, Indie Bestsellers #2)
I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (NYT #6, Indie Bestsellers #4)
It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #5, Publishers Weekly #7)
Spare by Prince Harry (NYT #7, Amazon #5)
The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (Amazon #9, Indie Bestsellers #5)
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (NYT #6, Amazon #10)
The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up by Andy Cohen (NYT #9, Amazon #10)
