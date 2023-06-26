The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Are you ready for beach read season? Judging by the bestseller lists this week, it looks like everyone is stocking up on books perfect to throw in your tote bag or take on vacation, whether it’s Happy Place by Emily Henry, The Five-Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand, or the newest romance from Ali Hazelwood: Love, Theoretically.

The bestseller lists don’t always agree, though. In fact, there are plenty of books here that were #1 on one list and didn’t appear at all on another. So to get a bird’s eye view of the most popular books of the moment, we mash the most popular bestseller lists together to see where they overlap!

To get these numbers, we look at the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; Publishers Weekly; and Indie Bestsellers, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.

This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some other bestsellers you should know about are Twisted Love by Ana Huang (Publishers Weekly #7), All the Sinners Bleed by S. A. Cosby (Indie Bestsellers #15), Better Living Through Birding by Christian Cooper (Indie Bestsellers #11).

Books On All Four Bestseller Lists: Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (NYT #3, Publishers Weekly #2, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1) Happy Place by Emily Henry (NYT #4, Publishers Weekly #3, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #4)

