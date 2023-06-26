The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
Are you ready for beach read season? Judging by the bestseller lists this week, it looks like everyone is stocking up on books perfect to throw in your tote bag or take on vacation, whether it’s Happy Place by Emily Henry, The Five-Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand, or the newest romance from Ali Hazelwood: Love, Theoretically.
The bestseller lists don’t always agree, though. In fact, there are plenty of books here that were #1 on one list and didn’t appear at all on another. So to get a bird’s eye view of the most popular books of the moment, we mash the most popular bestseller lists together to see where they overlap!
To get these numbers, we look at the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; Publishers Weekly; and Indie Bestsellers, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some other bestsellers you should know about are Twisted Love by Ana Huang (Publishers Weekly #7), All the Sinners Bleed by S. A. Cosby (Indie Bestsellers #15), Better Living Through Birding by Christian Cooper (Indie Bestsellers #11).
Books On All Four Bestseller Lists:
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (NYT #3, Publishers Weekly #2, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Happy Place by Emily Henry (NYT #4, Publishers Weekly #3, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #4)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann (NYT #1, Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Pageboy: A Memoir by Elliot Page (NYT #4, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #2)
The Five-Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #1, Indie Bestsellers #7)
Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford (NYT #2, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #5)
Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood (NYT #2, Publishers Weekly #8, Indie Bestsellers #1)
I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (NYT #8, Amazon #9, Indie Bestsellers #5)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT #7, Amazon #7, Indie Bestsellers #8)
The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (NYT #10, Publishers Weekly #9, Indie Bestsellers #4)
Books On Two Bestseller Lists:
Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (NYT #5, Indie Bestsellers #1)
The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #3)
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (NYT #6, Amazon #2)
Atomic Habits by James Clear (Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #8)
It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #5, Publishers Weekly #5)
Icebreaker by Hannah Grace (NYT #7, Publishers Weekly #4)
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Amazon #9, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (NYT #10, Indie Bestsellers #2)
It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #8, Publishers Weekly #6)
Verity by Colleen Hoover (Publishers Weekly #9, Amazon #10)
