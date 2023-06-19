The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
Do you know what the biggest books of the moment are? You could take a look at a bestseller list to find out, but you’ll get conflicting opinions: some of the books that top the New York Times bestseller list, for example, don’t appear on Amazon’s at all. That’s where this list comes in: we combine the four biggest bestseller lists to see where the overlap is to get an overview of the bestselling books of the moment.
To get these numbers, we look at the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; Publishers Weekly; and Indie Bestsellers, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
This week has a few new additions, mostly in the section for books on only two lists. But the new release that shot to the top is actor Elliot Page’s memoir, Pageboy. You can read the Book Riot article Elliot Page Does Not Owe You a Legible Timeline for more about this one! Then there’s James Patterson’s newest, Cross Down, which needs no explanation. Tessa Bailey is the romance author best known for It Happened One Summer, and she also has a new release on two bestseller lists this week: Unfortunately Yours. Finally, we have a feel-good story called The Book of Charlie: Wisdom from the Remarkable American Life of a 109-Year-Old Man, by David Von Drehle.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are All the Sinners Bleed by S. A. Cosby (Indie Bestsellers #13) and Solito: A Memoir by Javier Zamora (Indie Bestsellers #7).
Books On All Four Bestseller Lists:
Happy Place by Emily Henry (NYT #2, Publishers Weekly #1, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Pageboy: A Memoir by Elliot Page (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #8, Indie Bestsellers #1)
It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #3, Publishers Weekly #6, Amazon #9, Indie Bestsellers #5)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (NYT #4, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #1)
The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann (NYT #2, Amazon #7, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford (NYT #3, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #7)
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (NYT #6, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #2)
The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (NYT #7, Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #3)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT #5, Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #6)
It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #4, Publishers Weekly #7, Indie Bestsellers #9)
Books On Two Bestseller Lists:
Cross Down by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #2)
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (NYT #5, Amazon #1)
The Creative Act: A Way of Being by Rick Rubin (Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #3)
Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (NYT #8, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #4)
Atomic Habits by James Clear (Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #9)
I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (NYT #6, Indie Bestsellers #5)
The Book of Charlie by David Von Drehle (NYT #7, Indie Bestsellers #6)
Unfortunately Yours by Tessa Bailey (NYT #8, Publishers Weekly #10)
Verity by Colleen Hoover (Publishers Weekly #9, Amazon #10)
Spare by Prince Harry (NYT #10, Amazon #9)
