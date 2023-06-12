The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
It’s summer reading time, and the bestseller lists reflect that! We’ve got some fun romances and a humor book alongside self-help and nonfiction titles. But how can you even tell what the bestselling books of the moment are? Every list seems to disagree on the subject, because they all use their own data and criteria. In this list, we look at the overlap between four of the biggest bestseller lists to get a bird’s eye view of the popular books of the moment.
To get these numbers, we look at the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; Publishers Weekly; and Indie Bestsellers, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some new releases that deserve more attention are Even If the Sky is Falling edited by Taj McCoy and Horse Barbie: A Memoir by Geena Rocero.
Books On All Four Bestseller Lists:
Happy Place by Emily Henry (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #1, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #1)
It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #2, Publishers Weekly #5, Amazon #10, Indie Bestsellers #5)
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (NYT #6, Publishers Weekly #10, Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #4)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (NYT #2, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #1)
The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (NYT #4, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #2)
The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann (NYT #1, Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford (NYT #3, Amazon #2, Publishers Weekly #8)
It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #3, Publishers Weekly #4, Indie Bestsellers #8)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT #4, Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #7)
Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune (NYT #8, Publishers Weekly #7, Indie Bestsellers #6)
Books On Two Bestseller Lists:
Identity by Nora Roberts (NYT #5, Amazon #1)
Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (NYT #6, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Atomic Habits by James Clear (Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #7)
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #3)
I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (NYT #5, Indie Bestsellers #4)
The Creative Act: A Way of Being by Rick Rubin (Amazon #10, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Quietly Hostile by Samantha Irby (NYT #10, Indie Bestsellers #3)
Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (NYT #9, Indie Bestsellers #4)
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (NYT #9, Amazon #4)
Verity by Colleen Hoover (NYT #7, Publishers Weekly #8)
Spare by Prince Harry (NYT #7, Amazon #8)
Icebreaker by Hannah Grace (NYT #9, Publishers Weekly #9)
Go beyond the bestseller lists with made-for-you book recommendations from TBR, our book recommendation service!
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- Biden to Announce Anti-Book Ban Coordinator
- Book Banners Moms for Liberty Labeled a Hate Group
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- A Poem Is Going to Jupiter’s Moon Europa (& You Can Go, Too)
- Nonprofit To Make Book Fairs Accessible to Underserved Students
- Children’s Book by Langston Hughes Resurfaces After Decades
- Here’s What You Need to Know to Solve Every NYT Crossword
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- Washington Post Finds That Rise in Book Challenges of LGBTQ+ Books Led by a Few People