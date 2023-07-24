The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s common knowledge in the book world that summer is a slow point. While we might be putting together summer reading plans and stack of beach reads, the publishing industry slows down as the weather heats up: you won’t see the biggest book releases until fall. So it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that the bestseller list is looking pretty stagnant lately. The only new addition to the list is BTS’s recent memoir.

This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some other bestsellers you should know about are Twisted Games by Ana Huang (Publishers Weekly #6, USA Today #4) and Warrior Girl Unearthed by Angeline Boulley (Indie YA Bestsellers #14).

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.

Books On All Five Bestseller Lists: Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #3, USA Today #1, NYT #1, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #6) Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS by BTS (Publishers Weekly #1, USA Today #2, NYT #1, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #5) Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (USA Today #10, NYT #6, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #2)

Books On Four Bestseller Lists: Too Late: Definitive Edition by Colleen Hoover (Publishers Weekly #4, USA Today #3, NYT #2, Indie Bestsellers #6) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Publishers Weekly #7, USA Today #6, NYT #4, Indie Bestsellers #5)

