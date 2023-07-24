The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
It’s common knowledge in the book world that summer is a slow point. While we might be putting together summer reading plans and stack of beach reads, the publishing industry slows down as the weather heats up: you won’t see the biggest book releases until fall. So it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that the bestseller list is looking pretty stagnant lately. The only new addition to the list is BTS’s recent memoir.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some other bestsellers you should know about are Twisted Games by Ana Huang (Publishers Weekly #6, USA Today #4) and Warrior Girl Unearthed by Angeline Boulley (Indie YA Bestsellers #14).
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #3, USA Today #1, NYT #1, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #6)
Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS by BTS (Publishers Weekly #1, USA Today #2, NYT #1, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #5)
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (USA Today #10, NYT #6, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
Too Late: Definitive Edition by Colleen Hoover (Publishers Weekly #4, USA Today #3, NYT #2, Indie Bestsellers #6)
It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Publishers Weekly #7, USA Today #6, NYT #4, Indie Bestsellers #5)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (NYT #3, Amazon #6, 1)
Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford (NYT #4, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #6)
The Wager by David Grann (NYT #5, Amazon #7, Indie Bestsellers #1)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT #6, Amazon #10, Indie Bestsellers #5)
The Five-Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand (NYT #9, Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #8)
