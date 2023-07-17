The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
What are the bestselling books of the moment? Well, it depends who you ask. That’s why at Book Riot, we put together the biggest bestseller lists to see where the overlap is — because they have very different results!
A few weeks ago, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: The Complete Official Guide topped the Amazon charts, and now it’s on the USA Today and Publisher’s Weekly bestseller lists, but because those didn’t line up, it didn’t make its way onto this list — we only list books on at least three lists. The one addition from last week’s list is The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, which has been on the Amazon bestseller for many weeks, but only recently has made it onto any other bestseller lists.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some new releases that deserve more attention include Better Living Through Birding: Notes from a Black Man in the Natural World by Christian Cooper and Forgiving Imelda Marcos by Nathan Go.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #5, USA Today #2, NYT #2, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #7)
It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Publishers Weekly #4, USA Today #9, NYT #3, Amazon #7, Indie Bestsellers #6)
Happy Place by Emily Henry (Publishers Weekly #8, USA Today #7, NYT #5, Amazon #9, Indie Bestsellers #4)
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
Too Late: Definitive Edition by Colleen Hoover (Publishers Weekly #2, USA Today #1, NYT #1, Indie Bestsellers #7)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford (NYT #3, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #6)
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (NYT #6, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #3)
The Five-Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand (NYT #4, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #8)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT #4, Amazon #7, Indie Bestsellers #6)
Icebreaker by Hannah Grace (Publishers Weekly #7, USA Today #3, NYT #8)
I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (NYT #6, Amazon #9, Indie Bestsellers #5)
The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Publishers Weekly #10, NYT #10, Amazon #6)
