The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
The USA Today and New York Times bestseller lists look familiar today, with the top spots taken by Colleen Hoover. This time, it’s an updated version of her 2016 novel Too Late. Each bestseller list has its own criteria and data sources, though, which is where this weekly feature comes in: we look at the five biggest bestseller lists and note the overlap between them to give you an overview of the biggest and buzziest books of the moment.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some new releases that deserve more attention are The History of a Difficult Child by Mihret Sibhat and Invisible Son by Kim Johnson.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
Happy Place by Emily Henry (Publishers Weekly #8, USA Today #7, NYT #5, Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #3)
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Publishers Weekly #10, USA Today #9, NYT #6, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
Too Late: Definitive Edition by Colleen Hoover (Publishers Weekly #1, USA Today #1, NYT #1, Indie Bestsellers #9)
It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Publishers Weekly #2, USA Today #2, NYT #4, Indie Bestsellers #5)
The Five-Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand (Publishers Weekly #6, NYT #3, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #7)
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #7, NYT #2, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #10)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford (NYT #1, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #7)
The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann (NYT #2, Amazon #8, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Icebreaker by Hannah Grace (Publishers Weekly #4, USA Today #3, NYT #9)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT #4, Amazon #7, Indie Bestsellers #6)
Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood (USA Today #5, NYT #10, Indie Bestsellers #4)
It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (Publishers Weekly #3, USA Today #10, NYT #7)
I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (NYT #5, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #5)
