The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

The USA Today and New York Times bestseller lists look familiar today, with the top spots taken by Colleen Hoover. This time, it’s an updated version of her 2016 novel Too Late. Each bestseller list has its own criteria and data sources, though, which is where this weekly feature comes in: we look at the five biggest bestseller lists and note the overlap between them to give you an overview of the biggest and buzziest books of the moment.

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.

This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some new releases that deserve more attention are The History of a Difficult Child by Mihret Sibhat and Invisible Son by Kim Johnson.

Books On All Five Bestseller Lists: Happy Place by Emily Henry (Publishers Weekly #8, USA Today #7, NYT #5, Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #3) Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Publishers Weekly #10, USA Today #9, NYT #6, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #2)

Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood (USA Today #5, NYT #10, Indie Bestsellers #4) It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (Publishers Weekly #3, USA Today #10, NYT #7) I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (NYT #5, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #5)