The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
I’m going to let you in on a secret: this isn’t the bestselling books of this week. That’s pretty obvious, because this week has only just started, and I unfortunately can’t tell the future in book sales yet. (I’m confident that superpower is going to emerge any day now!) But it’s also not the bestselling books of last week, because these lists have a delay in procuring all their data. This is, in fact, a round up of the bestselling books of the week of December 25th, 2023.
With that in mind, it makes sense that there weren’t any big, breakout titles this time: the publishing and book-buying world was firmly in winter hibernation. The only new addition to this list is The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown, which was published in 2014, because the movie adaptation came out at the end of December.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are Babel by R. F. Kuang and The Song of the Cell by Siddhartha Mukherjee.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #4, USA Today #1, NYT #1, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #3, USA Today #2, NYT #2, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #1)
The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Publishers Weekly #5, USA Today #5, NYT #3, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Publishers Weekly #9, USA Today #7, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #1)
The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann (Publishers Weekly #10, NYT #1, Amazon #9, Indie Bestsellers #3)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning by Liz Cheney (NYT #2, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #1)
The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown (NYT #3, Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (NYT #5, Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #1)
The Woman in Me by Britney Spears (NYT #4, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #5)
Icebreaker by Hannah Grace (Publishers Weekly #6, USA Today #6, NYT #4)
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (NYT #5, Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #6)
Atomic Habits by James Clear (Publishers Weekly #8, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #8)
Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry (NYT #6, Amazon #8, Indie Bestsellers #9)
