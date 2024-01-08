The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

I’m going to let you in on a secret: this isn’t the bestselling books of this week. That’s pretty obvious, because this week has only just started, and I unfortunately can’t tell the future in book sales yet. (I’m confident that superpower is going to emerge any day now!) But it’s also not the bestselling books of last week, because these lists have a delay in procuring all their data. This is, in fact, a round up of the bestselling books of the week of December 25th, 2023.

With that in mind, it makes sense that there weren’t any big, breakout titles this time: the publishing and book-buying world was firmly in winter hibernation. The only new addition to this list is The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown, which was published in 2014, because the movie adaptation came out at the end of December.