The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

Every week, we take a look at the bestselling books of the moment, according to the biggest bestseller lists. These books might look pretty familiar at first; the titles on three or four of the bestseller lists are the same as last week. There are a few new ones at the end, though.

To get these numbers, we look at the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; Publishers Weekly; and Indie Bestsellers, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover.

This list continues to be disproportionately by white authors. While we’re waiting for the Colleen Hoover flood to finally subside, check out some new releases that deserve a lot more attention: The Fraud Squad by Kyla Zhao and As You Walk On By by Julian Winters

Books On All Four Bestseller Lists: Spare by Prince Harry (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #1, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1) It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #2, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #4) Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (NYT #5, Publishers Weekly #9, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #2, Publishers Weekly #3, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #2) Verity by Colleen Hoover (NYT #4, Publishers Weekly #6, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #8)

