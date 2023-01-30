The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
Every week, we take a look at the bestselling books of the moment, according to the biggest bestseller lists. These books might look pretty familiar at first; the titles on three or four of the bestseller lists are the same as last week. There are a few new ones at the end, though.
To get these numbers, we look at the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; Publishers Weekly; and Indie Bestsellers, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover.
This list continues to be disproportionately by white authors. While we’re waiting for the Colleen Hoover flood to finally subside, check out some new releases that deserve a lot more attention: The Fraud Squad by Kyla Zhao and As You Walk On By by Julian Winters
Books On All Four Bestseller Lists:
Spare by Prince Harry (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #1, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1)
It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #2, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #4)
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (NYT #5, Publishers Weekly #9, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1)
It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #2, Publishers Weekly #3, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Verity by Colleen Hoover (NYT #4, Publishers Weekly #6, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #8)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama (NYT #2, Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #3)
Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (NYT #8, Amazon #8, Indie Bestsellers #2)
I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (NYT #5, Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #3)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT #4, Amazon #7, Indie Bestsellers #3)
Atomic Habits by James Clear (Publishers Weekly #5, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #5)
Books On Two Bestseller Lists:
The Creative Act: A Way of Being by Rick Rubin (Publishers Weekly #4, Indie Bestsellers #2)
The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (NYT #7, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #3)
The House of Wolves by James Patterson and Mike Lupica (NYT #6, Amazon #5)
How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix (NYT #10, Indie Bestsellers #4)
The Cabinet of Dr. Leng by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (NYT #8, Publishers Weekly #7)
Straight Shooter by Stephen A. Smith (NYT #6, Publishers Weekly #10)
Rough Sleepers by Tracy Kidder (NYT #10, Indie Bestsellers #9)
Go beyond the bestseller lists with made-for-you book recommendations from TBR, our book recommendation service!
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.