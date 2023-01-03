The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
This is the weekly feature where we look at the biggest bestseller lists — the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Publishers Weekly — and combine the results to get an overview of the bestselling books of the moment. Each list uses their own set of criteria and data, so by looking at the overlap, we can get a better idea of the overall bestsellers.
December is a slow month for new releases, so it perhaps shouldn’t come as a surprise that precisely zero of the books listed are new releases from this week. The only book that wasn’t on previous weeks’ lists is Atomic Habits, presumably because people are looking to jumpstart their new year’s resolutions, but that’s far from a brand new release. This is also a list dominated by white authors, with the exception of Michelle Obama’s memoir.
For some new releases that deserve a lot more attention, check out How to Turn Into a Bird by María José Ferrada and Ace Voices by Eris Young.
Books On All Three Bestseller Lists:
The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #1, Amazon #1)
It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #2, Amazon #1)
It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #2, Publishers Weekly #3, Amazon #2)
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (NYT #3, Publishers Weekly #5, Amazon #3)
The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham (NYT #5, Publishers Weekly #6, Amazon #4)
Verity by Colleen Hoover (NYT #4, Publishers Weekly #8, Amazon #5)
Fairy Tale by Stephen King (NYT #6, Publishers Weekly #10, Amazon #6)
Books On Two Bestseller Lists:
I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (NYT #2, Amazon #9)
Atomic Habits by James Clear (Publishers Weekly #9, Amazon #4)
Where the Crawdads Sings by Delia Owens (NYT #7, Amazon #10)
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (NYT #10, Amazon #7)
