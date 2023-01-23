The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
What are the big books of the moment? We can look at bestseller lists to get an idea, but they all use their own criteria. That’s why once a week, we look at the overlap between them to get an idea of the bigger picture of which books are selling right now.
To get these numbers, we look at the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; Publishers Weekly; and Indie Bestsellers, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover.
This week, we finally have some new additions to the list! (They’re the bolded ones.) It will not be a surprised that Spare topped every one of the bestseller lists, of course, but there are some other new titles worth checking out. While there are a few authors of color included here, the vast majority are by white authors, showing how far publishing has to go to be truly equitable.
Some other bestselling titles that just missed out on being in this round up that you might also be interested in are Crying in H Mart: A Memoir by Michelle Zauner (Indie Bestsellers #7) and The Book of Delights by Ross Gay (Indie Bestsellers #11).
Books On All Four Bestseller Lists:
Spare by Prince Harry (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #1, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1)
It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #2, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #4)
It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #2, Publishers Weekly #3, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #3)
Verity by Colleen Hoover (NYT #4, Publishers Weekly #5, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #5)
The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama (NYT #2, Publishers Weekly #10, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #3)
The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (NYT #7, Publishers Weekly #8, Amazon #9, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (NYT #6, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Hell Bent by Leigh Bardugo (NYT #5, Publishers Weekly #7, Indie Bestsellers #4)
Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (NYT #9, Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #3)
I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (NYT #3, Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #2)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT #4, Amazon #7, Indie Bestsellers #3)
Atomic Habits by James Clear (Publishers Weekly #4, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #5)
Books On Two Bestseller Lists:
The House of Wolves by James Patterson and Mike Lupica (NYT #3, Publishers Weekly #6)
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #2)
“You Just Need to Lose Weight”: And 19 Other Myths About Fat People by Aubrey Gordon (NYT #6, Indie Bestsellers #5)
An Immense World by Ed Yong (NYT #9, Indie Bestsellers #4)
Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover (NYT #8, Publishers Weekly #9)
The January 6 Report by the House January 6th Committee (NYT #10, Indie Bestsellers #4)
