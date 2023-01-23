The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

What are the big books of the moment? We can look at bestseller lists to get an idea, but they all use their own criteria. That’s why once a week, we look at the overlap between them to get an idea of the bigger picture of which books are selling right now.

To get these numbers, we look at the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; Publishers Weekly; and Indie Bestsellers, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover.

This week, we finally have some new additions to the list! (They’re the bolded ones.) It will not be a surprised that Spare topped every one of the bestseller lists, of course, but there are some other new titles worth checking out. While there are a few authors of color included here, the vast majority are by white authors, showing how far publishing has to go to be truly equitable.

Some other bestselling titles that just missed out on being in this round up that you might also be interested in are Crying in H Mart: A Memoir by Michelle Zauner (Indie Bestsellers #7) and The Book of Delights by Ross Gay (Indie Bestsellers #11).

