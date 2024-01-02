The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Happy 2024! The holiday season is over, which means it’s time to take a look at the books that sold the best over the week leading up to Christmas. These sales stayed pretty similar to previous weeks, suggesting that a lot of people found Fourth Wing under their trees this year. It’s worth shouting out that Heartstopper Vol. 5 by Alice Oseman was the number one bestseller on Publishers Weekly’s and USA Today’s lists, but because so many of the other lists break out teen and/or graphic novels into their own lists, it didn’t make it onto this one.

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.

This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are The Fraud by Zadie Smith and The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi.

Books On Four Bestseller Lists: Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (USA Today #7, NYT #4, Amazon #9, Indie Bestsellers #1) The Woman in Me by Britney Spears (Publishers Weekly #8, NYT #3, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #7)

Books On Three Bestseller Lists: Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (NYT #6, Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #2) No Brainer (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #18) by Jeff Kinney (Publishers Weekly #5, USA Today #6, Amazon #1) The Exchange: After the Firm by John Grisham (Publishers Weekly #9, USA Today #8, NYT #4)