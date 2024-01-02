The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
Happy 2024! The holiday season is over, which means it’s time to take a look at the books that sold the best over the week leading up to Christmas. These sales stayed pretty similar to previous weeks, suggesting that a lot of people found Fourth Wing under their trees this year. It’s worth shouting out that Heartstopper Vol. 5 by Alice Oseman was the number one bestseller on Publishers Weekly’s and USA Today’s lists, but because so many of the other lists break out teen and/or graphic novels into their own lists, it didn’t make it onto this one.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are The Fraud by Zadie Smith and The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #2, USA Today #4, NYT #1, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #5)
The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Publishers Weekly #4, USA Today #2, NYT #3, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning by Liz Cheney (Publishers Weekly #3, USA Today #5, NYT #2, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #3)
The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann (Publishers Weekly #7, USA Today #3, NYT #1, Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #6, USA Today #9, NYT #2, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #7)
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (USA Today #7, NYT #4, Amazon #9, Indie Bestsellers #1)
The Woman in Me by Britney Spears (Publishers Weekly #8, NYT #3, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #7)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (NYT #6, Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #2)
No Brainer (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #18) by Jeff Kinney (Publishers Weekly #5, USA Today #6, Amazon #1)
The Exchange: After the Firm by John Grisham (Publishers Weekly #9, USA Today #8, NYT #4)
Go beyond the bestseller lists with made-for-you book recommendations from TBR, our book recommendation service!
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- The Most Anticipated SFF of 2024, According to Goodreads
- Here are the Highest-Rated Books From Every Country
- Barack Obama’s Favorite Books of 2023
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- Book Bans Encourage More Book Bans: New PEN Report
- The Best Queer Books of 2023, According to Autostraddle
- The Highest Rated Celebrity Memoirs, According to Readers
- Dictionary.com’s Word of the Year Reflects the Limitations of AI
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists