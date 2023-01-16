The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
Each week, we take a look at which books are moving the most units to keep up with the publishing buzz. Of course, most bestseller lists aren’t a reflection of current sales; these lists are for the first week of January, which is why you won’t see Spare here (yet).
To get these numbers, we look at the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; Publishers Weekly; and Indie Bestsellers, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. Each list uses their own set of criteria and data, so by looking at the overlap, we can get a better idea of the overall bestsellers.
Happily, there are a few more authors of color represented here than most recent bestseller lists, though they still make up only a small fraction of the total list. Some other bestselling titles that just missed out on being in this round up that you might also be interested in are The Song of the Cell by Siddhartha Mukherjee (NYT #12, Indie Bestsellers #9), Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (NYT #14, Indie Bestsellers #2), and Babel by R. F. Kuang (Indie Bestsellers #4).
Books On All Four Bestseller Lists:
It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #1, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #4)
It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #2, Publishers Weekly #3, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #1)
The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #7, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Verity by Colleen Hoover (NYT #3, Publishers Weekly #5, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #6)
The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (NYT #6, Publishers Weekly #9, Amazon #7, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (NYT #4, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #2)
I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (NYT #2, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Atomic Habits by James Clear (Publishers Weekly #2, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #4)
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (NYT #10, Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #1)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT #4, Amazon #8, Indie Bestsellers #3)
Books On Two Bestseller Lists:
Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover (NYT #7, Publishers Weekly #8)
Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #3)
The January 6 Report by the House January 6th Committee (NYT #3, Indie Bestsellers #5)
All About Love: New Visions by bell hooks (NYT #7, Indie Bestsellers #1)
An Immense World by Ed Yong (NYT #9, Indie Bestsellers #3)
