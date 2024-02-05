The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

Sourcebooks Experience life’s rich tapestry through the vibrant poetry of A Sweeter Song by Dr. Martina McGowan. This powerful collection offers a unique perspective on the lives of people of color, women, and other marginalized and oppressed people, highlighting struggles and triumphs that shape our collective human experience. With each verse, Dr. McGowan brings to life the complex emotions and perspectives that make us who we are, inviting readers to see the world in a new light. From the joys of love to the pain of loss and injustice, this is a celebration of the human spirit in all its diversity.

Every bestseller list is different, because it uses its own data and criteria, which is why every week, we take all the titles on the top lists, dump them into a giant pile, then sort them into smaller piles to see what the combined results look like. In a repeat from last week, both books in Rebecca Yarros’ Fourth Wing series are the only titles that made it into the top ten of all the biggest bestseller lists. Dragons, I tell ya.

We also have two newcomers this week: Random in Death by J.D. Robb (pseudonym of Nora Roberts) and Gothikana by RuNyx. Random in Death is the 58th (!!) installment in the In Death series featuring Lieutetnant Eve Dallas, and Gothikana is a hardcover re-release of the original 2022 title featuring sprayed edges, a foil case stamp, and fancy endpapers.

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.

This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Shocking. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are Trust by Hernan Diaz, Chain Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, and An Immense World by Ed Yong.

Books On All Five Bestseller Lists: Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #3, USA Today #4, NYT #3, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #3) Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #2, USA Today #1, NYT #2, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #5)

