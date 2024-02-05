The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
Every bestseller list is different, because it uses its own data and criteria, which is why every week, we take all the titles on the top lists, dump them into a giant pile, then sort them into smaller piles to see what the combined results look like. In a repeat from last week, both books in Rebecca Yarros’ Fourth Wing series are the only titles that made it into the top ten of all the biggest bestseller lists. Dragons, I tell ya.
We also have two newcomers this week: Random in Death by J.D. Robb (pseudonym of Nora Roberts) and Gothikana by RuNyx. Random in Death is the 58th (!!) installment in the In Death series featuring Lieutetnant Eve Dallas, and Gothikana is a hardcover re-release of the original 2022 title featuring sprayed edges, a foil case stamp, and fancy endpapers.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Shocking. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are Trust by Hernan Diaz, Chain Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, and An Immense World by Ed Yong.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #3, USA Today #4, NYT #3, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #3)
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #2, USA Today #1, NYT #2, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #5)
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
Atomic Habits by James Clear (Publishers Weekly #1, USA Today #8, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #5)
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Publishers Weekly #4, USA Today #2, Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #1)
The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (USA Today #6, NYT #4, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown (NYT #2, Amazon #8, Indie Bestsellers #2)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT #3, Amazon #9, Indie Bestsellers #6)
A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas (Publishers Weekly #10, Amazon #8, Indie Bestsellers #3)
Gothikana by RuNyx (Publishers Weekly #6, USA Today #3, NYT #7)
Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (NYT #1, Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Oath and Honor by Liz Cheney (NYT #5, Amazon #10, Indie Bestsellers #5)
Random in Death by J.D Robb (Publishers Weekly #4, USA Today #5, NYT #1)
