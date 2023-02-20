The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

In these week’s condensed bestseller list, there are only three titles that made it into the top ten on all four lists. The list of books on just two of the lists is more interesting, and it’s the only section with new additions that weren’t on the list last week. This is the first time since we’ve started doing this feature that a picture book or board book has made the list: Little Blue Truck’s Valentine. The Indie Bestseller list shows a few titles that presumably got a bump from Valentine’s Day, including All About Love by bell hooks.

To get these numbers, we look at the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; Publishers Weekly; and Indie Bestsellers, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list are bolded.

These bestseller list continue to disproportionately feature white authors, especially in the top spots. Some new books that didn’t quite make this list and are worth checking out include Victory City by Salman Rushdie (Indie Bestsellers #4) and The School for Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan (Indie Bestsellers #15).

Books On All Four Bestseller Lists: It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #2, Publishers Weekly #2, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1) Spare by Prince Harry (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #5, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1) It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #3, Publishers Weekly #1, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #5)

Books On Three Bestseller Lists: Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (NYT #5, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #1) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Publishers Weekly #6, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #3) Heart Bones (Reissue) by Colleen Hoover (NYT #4, Publishers Weekly #4, Indie Bestsellers #10) The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT #2, Amazon #8, Indie Bestsellers #3) Verity by Colleen Hoover (NYT #8, Publishers Weekly #8, Amazon #5)

Today In Books Newsletter Sign up to Today In Books to receive daily news and miscellany from the world of books. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Amazon #8, Indie Bestsellers #3) The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (NYT #9, Indie Bestsellers #2)

Go beyond the bestseller lists with made-for-you book recommendations from TBR, our book recommendation service!

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.