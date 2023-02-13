The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Every bestseller list has its own logic and data set, which can make it hard to know which books are actually selling the most. The New York Times and Amazon listings certainly don’t agree on that. That’s why we put four of the largest bestsellers lists together to see where the overlap is to get a better sense of the overall book market at the moment.

To get these numbers, we look at the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; Publishers Weekly; and Indie Bestsellers, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list are bolded.

The bestseller list continues to disproportionately represent white authors — even if we only count Colleen Hoover once. There are some new releases that just missed making this list that are worth checking out, though, including Cobalt Red by Siddharth Kara (NYT #8) and Maame by Jessica George (Publishers Weekly Fiction #10).

Books On All Four Bestseller Lists: It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #1, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1) Spare by Prince Harry (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #4, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1) It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #2, Publishers Weekly #3, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #4) Verity by Colleen Hoover (NYT #4, Publishers Weekly #10, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #8)

