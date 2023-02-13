The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
Every bestseller list has its own logic and data set, which can make it hard to know which books are actually selling the most. The New York Times and Amazon listings certainly don’t agree on that. That’s why we put four of the largest bestsellers lists together to see where the overlap is to get a better sense of the overall book market at the moment.
To get these numbers, we look at the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; Publishers Weekly; and Indie Bestsellers, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list are bolded.
The bestseller list continues to disproportionately represent white authors — even if we only count Colleen Hoover once. There are some new releases that just missed making this list that are worth checking out, though, including Cobalt Red by Siddharth Kara (NYT #8) and Maame by Jessica George (Publishers Weekly Fiction #10).
Books On All Four Bestseller Lists:
It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #1, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Spare by Prince Harry (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #4, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1)
It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #2, Publishers Weekly #3, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #4)
Verity by Colleen Hoover (NYT #4, Publishers Weekly #10, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #8)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (NYT #3, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (NYT #6, Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #2)
I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (NYT #4, Amazon #8, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Atomic Habits by James Clear (Publishers Weekly #8, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #4)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT #3, Amazon #9, Indie Bestsellers #3)
Heart Bones (Reissue) by Colleen Hoover (NYT #5, Publishers Weekly #7, Indie Bestsellers #7)
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (NYT #9, Amazon #8, Indie Bestsellers #3)
Books On Two Bestseller Lists:
The Creative Act: A Way of Being by Rick Rubin (Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #3)
The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (NYT #6, Indie Bestsellers #2)
The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama (NYT #7, Indie Bestsellers #4)
Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #9)
8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go by Jay Shetty (Publishers Weekly #2, Indie Bestsellers #9)
All About Love by bell hooks (NYT #9, Indie Bestsellers #2)
