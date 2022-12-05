The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon
If you’re looking to keep up with the biggest, buzziest, bestselling books of the moment, it can be surprisingly difficult to know what they are. The books everyone is talking about may not be the ones everyone is buying, and every bestseller list uses its own data — Amazon isn’t sharing theirs with anyone else — and their own criteria. So which titles really are the bestsellers of the moment?
That’s where this combined bestseller list comes in. Every week, I compile the bestsellers on four of the most popular lists: the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; USA Today; and Publishers Weekly. I note the titles on multiple lists in the hopes that it will give us a broad overview of the bestselling books of the moment. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
November and December are slow publishing months, since publishers usually would like to give a book a chance to build up some interest and word of mouth recommendations before the holiday gift buying season. This list reflects that: the only new additions are books from the reigning queens of romance, Nora Roberts and Danielle Steel. With the exception of Michelle Obama’s new book, this continues to be a list of almost entirely white authors, which shows how far publishing has to go: while more authors of color may be getting published, they aren’t necessarily getting the kind of marketing budget to get on the bestseller list.
For some new releases that deserve a lot more attention, check out A Coastline Is an Immeasurable Thing: A Memoir Across Three Continents by Mary-Alice Daniel and Never Ever Getting Back Together by Sophie Gonzales.
Books on All Four Bestseller Lists:
It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #1, USA Today #1, Publishers Weekly #1, Amazon #1)
The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama (NYT #1, USA Today #3, Publishers Weekly #2, Amazon #1)
The Choice by Nora Roberts (NYT #2, USA Today #2, Publishers Weekly #5, Amazon #5)
It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #3, USA Today #5, Publishers Weekly #4, Amazon #2)
Verity by Colleen Hoover (NYT #4, USA Today #6, Publishers Weekly #6, Amazon #7)
The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham (NYT #6, USA Today #8, Publishers Weekly #8, Amazon #4)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Överlöde by Jeff Kinney (USA Today #4, Publishers Weekly #3, Amazon #8)
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (NYT #5, USA Today #9, Amazon #6)
Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover (NYT #7, USA Today #7, Publishers Weekly #7)
Fairy Tale by Stephen King (NYT #9, Publishers Weekly #9, Amazon #3)
Books On Two Bestseller Lists:
The Whittiers by Danielle Steel (NYT #8, USA Today #10)
Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry (NYT #2, Amazon #3)
I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (NYT #3, Amazon #7)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT #5, Amazon #9)
Go beyond the bestseller lists with made-for-you book recommendations from TBR, our book recommendation service!
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- Here are the Best Books of 2022, According to Buzzfeed
- Here are the Most Read Books on Goodreads in 2022
- The Best Books of the Year, According to Oprah Daily
- We Need Diverse Books Launches #BooksSaveLives Campaign
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon
- This is Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Year for 2022
- The New York Times Releases 100 Notable Books for 2022
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon
- The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post