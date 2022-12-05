This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking to keep up with the biggest, buzziest, bestselling books of the moment, it can be surprisingly difficult to know what they are. The books everyone is talking about may not be the ones everyone is buying, and every bestseller list uses its own data — Amazon isn’t sharing theirs with anyone else — and their own criteria. So which titles really are the bestsellers of the moment?

That’s where this combined bestseller list comes in. Every week, I compile the bestsellers on four of the most popular lists: the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; USA Today; and Publishers Weekly. I note the titles on multiple lists in the hopes that it will give us a broad overview of the bestselling books of the moment. New additions to the list this week are bolded.

November and December are slow publishing months, since publishers usually would like to give a book a chance to build up some interest and word of mouth recommendations before the holiday gift buying season. This list reflects that: the only new additions are books from the reigning queens of romance, Nora Roberts and Danielle Steel. With the exception of Michelle Obama’s new book, this continues to be a list of almost entirely white authors, which shows how far publishing has to go: while more authors of color may be getting published, they aren’t necessarily getting the kind of marketing budget to get on the bestseller list.

For some new releases that deserve a lot more attention, check out A Coastline Is an Immeasurable Thing: A Memoir Across Three Continents by Mary-Alice Daniel and Never Ever Getting Back Together by Sophie Gonzales.

