The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Amazon Publishing After three decades in counterintelligence, Brad Trasker is retired. But when the project of innovative CEO Kylie Connor explodes on the tarmac—nearly killing her in the process—Trasker is pulled back into the line of fire. To discover who’s pulling the strings behind a dangerous conspiracy, he must find a motive. Corporate espionage, revenge, or something he can’t yet see? Too long out of a game he no longer understands, Trasker must adapt or die. Read Andrew Mayne’s explosive spy thriller today. Learn more at Amazon.com/NightOwl.

It’s time again for the Bestselling Books of the Week! This is the feature where we look at the five biggest bestseller lists and mash them all together to get a sense of the overall bestselling books of the moment. This is the second week that Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros has held onto the top spot across all five lists — a rare feat, since they usually disagree with each other.

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.

This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Blackouts by Justin Torres, and Never Whistle at Night: An Indigenous Dark Fiction Anthology edited by Shane Hawk and Theodore C. Van Alst Jr.