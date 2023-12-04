The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
It’s time again for the Bestselling Books of the Week! This is the feature where we look at the five biggest bestseller lists and mash them all together to get a sense of the overall bestselling books of the moment. This is the second week that Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros has held onto the top spot across all five lists — a rare feat, since they usually disagree with each other.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Blackouts by Justin Torres, and Never Whistle at Night: An Indigenous Dark Fiction Anthology edited by Shane Hawk and Theodore C. Van Alst Jr.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #1, USA Today #1, NYT #1, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #3, USA Today #2, NYT #2, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #2)
The Woman in Me by Britney Spears (Publishers Weekly #6, USA Today #10, NYT #1, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir by Matthew Perry (Publishers Weekly #4, USA Today #5, NYT #2, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #8)
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (USA Today #7, NYT #7, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #3)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (NYT #3, Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #1)
The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins (Publishers Weekly #5, USA Today #4, Amazon #3)
My Name Is Barbra by Barbra Streisand (NYT #4, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #6)
Prequel by Rachel Maddow (NYT #6, Amazon #7, Indie Bestsellers #4)
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (NYT #6, Amazon #7, Indie Bestsellers #5)
Inheritance (The Lost Bride Trilogy #1) by Nora Roberts (Publishers Weekly #9, USA Today #8, NYT #3)
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J Maas (Publishers Weekly #10, Amazon #9, Indie Bestsellers #1)
