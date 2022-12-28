The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
This is the feature where we look at the biggest bestseller lists — the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Publishers Weekly — and combine the results to get an overview of the bestselling books of the moment. Each list uses their own set of criteria and data, so by looking at the overlap, we can get a better idea of the overall bestsellers.
Unlike last week, there are two new additions to the bestseller list this time, though neither of them came out in December. Colleen Hoover continues to hold onto several spots, and as usual, this a very white list, with the exception of Michelle Obama’s new book. Publishing still has a long way to go until the bestseller list even remotely represents the demographics of the USA — never mind the larger reading population.
For some new releases that deserve a lot more attention, check out A Million to One by Adiba Jaigirdar and A Death in Tokyo by Keigo Higashino, translated by Giles Murray.
Books On All Three Bestseller Lists:
It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #2, Amazon #1)
The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #1, Amazon #2)
It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #2, Publishers Weekly #4, Amazon #2)
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (NYT #3, Publishers Weekly #8, Amazon #3)
Verity by Colleen Hoover (NYT #4, Publishers Weekly #10, Amazon #6)
The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham (NYT #5, Publishers Weekly #7, Amazon #4)
Books On Two Bestseller Lists:
I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (NYT #2, Amazon #6)
Interesting Facts For Curious Minds by Jordan Moore (Publishers Weekly #5, Amazon #3)
Fairy Tale by Stephen King (NYT #6, Amazon #5)
Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry (NYT #3, Amazon #7)
Diper Överlöde (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 17) by Jeff Kinney (Publishers Weekly #3, Amazon #8)
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (NYT #9, Amazon #7)
Go beyond the bestseller lists with made-for-you book recommendations from TBR, our book recommendation service!
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- These Are Barack Obama’s Favorite Books of 2022
- Barnes & Noble Opening 30 Stores in 2023, Leading Big Real Estate Wave
- North Texas School District That Secretly Removed LGBTQ+ Books Now Being Investigated
- The Most Borrowed Books from New York Public Library in 2022
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- The Most Thought-Provoking Books of the Year, According to the Atlantic
- New Billboard in Texas Urges, “Ban Censorship, Not Books”
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- 500+ Authors Sign Letter Supporting HarperCollins Union’s Strike