The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

This is the feature where we look at the biggest bestseller lists — the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Publishers Weekly — and combine the results to get an overview of the bestselling books of the moment. Each list uses their own set of criteria and data, so by looking at the overlap, we can get a better idea of the overall bestsellers.

Unlike last week, there are two new additions to the bestseller list this time, though neither of them came out in December. Colleen Hoover continues to hold onto several spots, and as usual, this a very white list, with the exception of Michelle Obama’s new book. Publishing still has a long way to go until the bestseller list even remotely represents the demographics of the USA — never mind the larger reading population.

For some new releases that deserve a lot more attention, check out A Million to One by Adiba Jaigirdar and A Death in Tokyo by Keigo Higashino, translated by Giles Murray.

