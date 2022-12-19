The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In these weekly bestseller roundups, we look at the biggest bestseller lists — the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Publishers Weekly — and combine the results to get an overview of the bestselling books of the moment. Each list uses their own set of criteria and data, so by looking at the overlap, we can get a better idea of the overall bestsellers.

For the second week in a row, this doesn’t include the USA Today bestseller list, because it’s indefinitely on hiatus. The editor who put together the list was laid off, and now its future is uncertain. For now, “all the lists” is just Amazon, NYT, and Publishers Weekly.

We’re officially into publishing’s hibernation season, and for the first time, there are zero new additions to this list from last week’s, though some have fallen off the list and some have changed positions. As usual, this a very white bestseller list, with the exception of Michelle Obama’s new book.

For some new releases that deserve a lot more attention, check out A Million to One by Adiba Jaigirdar and A Death in Tokyo by Keigo Higashino, translated by Giles Murray.

Today In Books Newsletter Sign up to Today In Books to receive daily news and miscellany from the world of books. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Go beyond the bestseller lists with made-for-you book recommendations from TBR, our book recommendation service!

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.