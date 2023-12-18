The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week’s bestseller list is a mix of celebrity and political memoirs, sci-fi and fantasy series, acclaimed literary fiction, titles that have been adapted to the screen recently, and history books. Most of these have stayed on the bestseller lists for many weeks, though some might be seeing a boost from holiday sales. Overall, this isn’t the most groundbreaking week in bestsellers, but that also reflects that December has very few new book releases, with most of the biggest titles published in the fall.

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.

This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are Solito: A Memoir by Javier Zamora and The Fraud by Zadie Smith.

Books On Four Bestseller Lists: The Woman in Me by Britney Spears (Publishers Weekly #6, NYT #2, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #8)