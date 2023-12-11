woman in hijab browsing bookstore shelves
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

Community

Contributor

Always books. Never boring.

View All posts by Community

This week, the Fourth Wing series continues to dominate bestseller lists. In fact, the first two books in that series are the only titles that made it into the top ten on every bestseller list. After that, we have no books that made it onto four lists. The remaining bestsellers are a mix of celebrity memoirs, award-winning literary fiction, political nonfiction, and more — including, puzzlingly enough, a board book that first came out in 2020.

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.

This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are An Immense World by Ed Yong and Crying in H Mart: A Memoir by Michelle Zauner.

Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:

Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #6, USA Today #1, NYT #2, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #1)

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #7, USA Today #6, NYT #1, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #5)

Books On Three Bestseller Lists:

cover of The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride

Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (NYT #2, Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #1)

The Woman in Me by Britney Spears (NYT #1, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #7)

The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (USA Today #3, NYT #5, Indie Bestsellers #2)

Prequel by Rachel Maddow (NYT #6, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #2)

Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir by Matthew Perry (NYT #3, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #8)

The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann (USA Today #8, NYT #5, Indie Bestsellers #1)

the cover of I Love You Like No Otter

My Name Is Barbra by Barbra Streisand (NYT #4, Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #6)

I Love You Like No Otter by Rose Rossner and Sydney Hanson (Publishers Weekly #3, USA Today #9, Amazon #4)

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (NYT #6, Amazon #8, Indie Bestsellers #4)

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins (Publishers Weekly #9, USA Today #7, Amazon #3)

