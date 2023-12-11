The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

This week, the Fourth Wing series continues to dominate bestseller lists. In fact, the first two books in that series are the only titles that made it into the top ten on every bestseller list. After that, we have no books that made it onto four lists. The remaining bestsellers are a mix of celebrity memoirs, award-winning literary fiction, political nonfiction, and more — including, puzzlingly enough, a board book that first came out in 2020.

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.