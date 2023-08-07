The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
This week’s bestsellers look pretty similar to last week, but there are a couple of new additions. B. Dylan Hollis, a TikToker who makes and reviews vintage recipes, has just published his first cookbook: Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s. Judging from the subtitle, this looks like the first in a series of cookbooks covering different time periods. Considering it debuted at the #1 spot on the NYT bestseller list, that’s probably a good strategy! The other book making its first appearance on this list is the sixth book in the Red Rising series by Pierce Brown. It’s been four years since book five came out.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some other new releases that deserve more attention are Their Vicious Games by Joelle Wellington and Calling for a Blanket Dance by Oscar Hokeah.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #2, USA Today #1, NYT #1, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1) 6
American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin (Publishers Weekly #3, USA Today #4, NYT #1, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
Too Late: Definitive Edition by Colleen Hoover (Publishers Weekly #4, USA Today #6, NYT #4, Indie Bestsellers #9)
It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Publishers Weekly #6, USA Today #9, NYT #5, Indie Bestsellers #5)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s by B. Dylan Hollis (Publishers Weekly #1, USA Today #3, Indie Bestsellers #3)
The Wager by David Grann (NYT #2, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (NYT #3, Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Light Bringer: A Red Rising Novel by Pierce Brown (Publishers Weekly #5, USA Today #2, NYT #3)
The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (NYT #7, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #3)
Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford (NYT #4, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #7)
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (NYT #6, Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #4)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT #5, Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #7)
The Collector by Daniel Silva (USA Today #7, NYT #8, Amazon #5)
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J Maas (Publishers Weekly #10, USA Today #8, Indie Bestsellers #4)
