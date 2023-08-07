The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

JUST A HAT: an authentically one-of-a-kind YA debut! Action-packed, humorous, and bittersweet, Just a Hat is the story of a thirteen-year-old Iranian Jew in Texas—an authentically one-of-a-kind YA debut that explores how a second-generation immigrant kid in a new hometown must navigate bullying, unexpected friendships, and the struggle of keeping both feet firmly planted in two very different cultures. This 1970s-era coming-of-age novel is more relevant than ever—fusing the humor of Funny in Farsi by Firoozeh Dumas with the poignancy of Daniel Nayeri’s Everything Sad Is Untrue.

This week’s bestsellers look pretty similar to last week, but there are a couple of new additions. B. Dylan Hollis, a TikToker who makes and reviews vintage recipes, has just published his first cookbook: Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s. Judging from the subtitle, this looks like the first in a series of cookbooks covering different time periods. Considering it debuted at the #1 spot on the NYT bestseller list, that’s probably a good strategy! The other book making its first appearance on this list is the sixth book in the Red Rising series by Pierce Brown. It’s been four years since book five came out.

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.

This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some other new releases that deserve more attention are Their Vicious Games by Joelle Wellington and Calling for a Blanket Dance by Oscar Hokeah.

Books On All Five Bestseller Lists: Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #2, USA Today #1, NYT #1, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1) 6 American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin (Publishers Weekly #3, USA Today #4, NYT #1, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #2)

Books On Four Bestseller Lists: Too Late: Definitive Edition by Colleen Hoover (Publishers Weekly #4, USA Today #6, NYT #4, Indie Bestsellers #9) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Publishers Weekly #6, USA Today #9, NYT #5, Indie Bestsellers #5)

