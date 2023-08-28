The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
We’re starting to gear up for fall, the biggest publishing season of the year. Traditionally, this is when the most exciting, big name new books come out — and a lot of them. Hopefully, that means that the bestseller lists will be shaken up, and we’ll see some new titles get some buzz around them. In the meantime, though, this list is mostly the same as last week’s, though the movie adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston has returned it to the bestseller lists.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some other bestsellers you should know about are The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han (Publishers Weekly #10) and Crying In H Mart by Michelle Zauner (NYT #8).
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Publishers Weekly #2, USA Today #2, NYT #1, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #1, USA Today #1, NYT #2, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #4)
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J Maas (Publishers Weekly #4, USA Today #4, Amazon #8, Indie Bestsellers #4)
Atomic Habits by James Clear (Publishers Weekly #5, USA Today #10, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #6)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin (NYT #1, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (NYT #2, Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford (NYT #3, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #4)
Too Late: Definitive Edition by Colleen Hoover (Publishers Weekly #3, USA Today #6, NYT #4)
Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston (NYT #3, Amazon #7, Indie Bestsellers #6)
I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (NYT #6, Amazon #8, Indie Bestsellers #3)
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (NYT #7, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #6)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT #4, Amazon #7, Indie Bestsellers #6)
The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Publishers Weekly #9, NYT #6, Amazon #3)
Icebreaker by Hannah Grace (Publishers Weekly #6, USA Today #5, NYT #9)
It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Publishers Weekly #7, NYT #8, Indie Bestsellers #5)
