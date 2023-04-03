The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s Monday, which means it’s time to look at the books everyone has been buying lately! This is a simple question with a strangely complicated answer, because every bestseller list uses its own cryptic system of data points and criteria. That’s where we come in: we’ve looked at the four biggest bestseller lists and noted the overlap to get an overview of the biggest books of the moment.

To get these numbers, we look at the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; Publishers Weekly; and Indie Bestsellers, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.

It’s worth taking a moment to note that Colleen Hoover has finally slid from the top position. The adaptation of Daisy Jones & the Six has helped to make it the only title to appear on all four bestseller lists this week. There are just two newcomers here that weren’t on last weeks’ bestseller roundup: Poverty, by America by Matthew Desmond, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Evicted; and Paris Hilton’s memoir, Paris: The Memoir.

As always, this is a list with a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you might have missed that deserve your attention are South to America by Imani Perry and What My Bones Know by Stephanie Foo.

Books On All Four Bestseller Lists: Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (NYT #3, Publishers Weekly #7, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #1)

