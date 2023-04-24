The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
It’s Monday, which means it’s time to look at the books everyone has been buying lately! This is a simple question with a strangely complicated answer, because every bestseller list uses its own cryptic system of data points and criteria. That’s where we come in: we’ve looked at the four biggest bestseller lists and noted the overlap to get an overview of the biggest books of the moment.
To get these numbers, we look at the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; Publishers Weekly; and Indie Bestsellers, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
Like last week, there was not one title that made it onto all four bestseller lists this time around. There are a few new books on the list, though: Dark Angel by John Sandford, the second book in the Letty Davenport series; Yours Truly by Abby Jimenez, the newest romance from the author of The Friend Zone and Part of Your World; and You Could Make This Place Beautiful by Maggie Smith, a memoir from the poet who wrote the poem “Good Bones,” which went viral in 2020.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some new releases that deserve more attention are Untethered Sky by Fonda Lee and the paperback of The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia.
Books On All Four Bestseller Lists:
None.
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (NYT #3, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1)
The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (NYT #3, Publishers Weekly #3, Indie Bestsellers #3)
Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford (NYT #1, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #9)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT #2, Amazon #8, Indie Bestsellers #3)
Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano (Amazon #9, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #3)
Atomic Habits by James Clear (Publishers Weekly #8, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #5)
Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (NYT #10, Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #1)
It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #5, Publishers Weekly #5, Indie Bestsellers #8)
The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (NYT #8, Indie Bestsellers #9, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Books On Two Bestseller Lists:
Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (NYT #3, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea by Dav Pilkey (Publishers Weekly #1, Amazon #3)
Dark Angel by John Sandford (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #4)
Yours Truly by Abby Jimenez (NYT #4, Publishers Weekly #2)
You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir by Maggie Smith (NYT #5, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Poverty by America by Matthew Desmond (NYT #7, Indie Bestsellers #1)
I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (NYT #4, Indie Bestsellers #4)
It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #6, Publishers Weekly #6)
Spare by Prince Harry (NYT #6, Amazon #7)
