The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

It’s Monday, which means it’s time to look at the books everyone has been buying lately! This is a simple question with a strangely complicated answer, because every bestseller list uses its own cryptic system of data points and criteria. That’s where we come in: we’ve looked at the four biggest bestseller lists and noted the overlap to get an overview of the biggest books of the moment.

To get these numbers, we look at the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; Publishers Weekly; and Indie Bestsellers, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.

Like last week, there was not one title that made it onto all four bestseller lists this time around. There are a few new books on the list, though: Dark Angel by John Sandford, the second book in the Letty Davenport series; Yours Truly by Abby Jimenez, the newest romance from the author of The Friend Zone and Part of Your World; and You Could Make This Place Beautiful by Maggie Smith, a memoir from the poet who wrote the poem “Good Bones,” which went viral in 2020.

This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some new releases that deserve more attention are Untethered Sky by Fonda Lee and the paperback of The Daughter of Doctor Moreau by Silvia Moreno-Garcia.

Books On All Four Bestseller Lists: None.

