The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
It’s Monday, which means it’s time to look at the books everyone has been buying lately! This is a simple question with a strangely complicated answer, because every bestseller list uses its own cryptic system of data points and criteria. That’s where we come in: we’ve looked at the four biggest bestseller lists and noted the overlap to get an overview of the biggest books of the moment.
To get these numbers, we look at the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; Publishers Weekly; and Indie Bestsellers, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
There are a couple new releases on the list this week: Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford and Hang the Moon by Jeannette Walls. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner came out in 2021, but the new paperback has brought it back onto the bestseller list.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are Above Ground: Poems by Clint Smith and Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson.
Books On All Four Bestseller Lists:
Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #7, Amazon #2, Indie Bestsellers #1)
It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #4, Publishers Weekly #5, Amazon #7, Indie Bestsellers #10)
Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford (NYT #1, Publishers Weekly #2, Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #7)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (NYT #3, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT #2, Amazon #7, Indie Bestsellers #3)
Poverty by America by Matthew Desmond (NYT #3, Amazon #8, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano (NYT #6, Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #3)
It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #2, Publishers Weekly #3, Amazon #10)
Atomic Habits by James Clear (Publishers Weekly #8, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #6)
Books On Two Bestseller Lists:
Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (NYT #5, Indie Bestsellers #1)
The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (NYT #5, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Spare by Prince Harry (NYT #4, Amazon #3)
I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (NYT #6, Indie Bestsellers #4)
I Will Find You by Harlan Coben (NYT #10, Publishers Weekly #3)
All About Love by bell hooks (NYT #10, Indie Bestsellers #4)
Hang the Moon by Jeannette Walls (NYT #8, Indie Bestsellers #7)
